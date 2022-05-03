The illusion of the endemic coronavirus

So,what does it mean that covid becomes an endemic disease? Is it good news? We have been hearing for a long time that the coronavirus will be a kind of seasonal flu and hoping that it will happen. But it turns out that transition doesn’t always mean the end of a health crisis. Not all endemic diseases are the same.

As reporters Eleanor Lutz and Amy Schoenfeld Walker explain, the journey out of the pandemic could happen in a number of ways: It can, in effect, go the way of the flu, which infects huge numbers of people without killing them, or, rather, take the route of malaria, measles or dengue, conditions that sicken and kill hundreds of thousands each year.