The illusion of the endemic coronavirus
Forecasts about the end of the coronavirus pandemic have crashed, time and again, against reality.
So it was with herd immunity, which was soon discarded as an indispensable goal for recovery. Now, in vast areas of the planet universal vaccination against covid has lost momentum and it also jeopardizes the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating more than 70 percent of the world’s population.
However, there is still optimism about the transition from covid to endemic. Last week, in Mexico and the European Union, the health authorities announced that they are in this transit and announced the relaxation of several public health measures.
So,what does it mean that covid becomes an endemic disease? Is it good news? We have been hearing for a long time that the coronavirus will be a kind of seasonal flu and hoping that it will happen. But it turns out that transition doesn’t always mean the end of a health crisis. Not all endemic diseases are the same.
As reporters Eleanor Lutz and Amy Schoenfeld Walker explain, the journey out of the pandemic could happen in a number of ways: It can, in effect, go the way of the flu, which infects huge numbers of people without killing them, or, rather, take the route of malaria, measles or dengue, conditions that sicken and kill hundreds of thousands each year.
The endemic, they explain in a note with great graphics, “does not mean that the disease is over. Rather it means living with a disease that has not been or could not be eradicated and often learning to manage it.”
Speaking of disease management, there is evidence that vaccination could help protect against prolonged covid. And, if you are among the thousands of people who are contracting the virus these days, you may be a little confused by the evolution of convalescence. This guide may be useful.
Briefs of the war in Ukraine
Escape from Mariupol. The port city remains under intense siege. In a steel plant are civilian refugees and members of the Azov regiment, that videos of children asking for help have begun to circulate. The first large-scale evacuation of Mariupol began over the weekend. But some families, like this one of six members, decided not to wait and fled on foot. Along the way they ran into danger again and again, and sometimes with the solidarity of some Russian soldiers.
The expansion of the war The US government and its allies fear that the confrontation will cross Ukraine’s borders and that a Cold War-like scenario will emerge. This analysis explains factors that could contribute to widening the conflict. However, outside the great international powers, the rest of the world seems reluctant to take sides.
intimate impact. A shocking chronicle takes us to the heart of the tragedy: our journalists accompanied Oksana Pokhodenko to claim the remains of her older brother. “How is it possible to recognize anything here?” Pokhodenko said, through tears, at the morgue in Zmiiv. “There is nothing left at all. OMG. It is awful. Nothing remains”.
Before you go, pay attention to this postcard:
SOS: reptiles in danger
It has long been known that numerous species of mammals and birds are in danger of extinction. However, reptiles, much less charismatic species according to experts, are also at serious risk of disappearing.
A new study presents a bleak outlook for lizards, turtles, snakes and other animals who not only suffer from the consequences of global warming, hunting and fishing, but are also displaced from their habitats by agriculture and urban development. The vulnerable situation of the reptiles “is another series of warnings about the course we are following towards an ecological catastrophe”, said one of the leaders of the study.
