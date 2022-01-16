“The Illusionist”: Edward Norton in Neil Burger’s thriller

“Life and death. Space and time. Fate and chance … these are the forces of the universe“, Eisenheim (Edward Norton). Mystery and magic in a classic of contemporary cinema, “The illusionist – The illusionist”, Thriller directed by Neil Burger and performed by Edward Norton, Jessica Biel And Paul Giamatti. The film is inspired by the story “Eisenheim the Illusionist“, Written by the Pulitzer Prize Steven Millhauser.

We are in Austria, at the beginning of the twentieth century: the young man Eisenheim he is in love with the beautiful Sophie, but she is betrothed to the heir to the throne of Austria. After losing sight of each other for fifteen years, Eisenheim and Sophie meet again and the spark ignites again: now Eisenheim is a famous illusionist who fills the theaters of Vienna, while Sophie is the wife of the Prince Leopold.

When the Prince realizes the affinity between the two, he will do everything to frame the illusionist. A captivating film that uses the historical setting and the elements of melò to give life to a story steeped in mystery that plays the cards of the supernatural in a very original way.

In addition to the aforementioned, in the cast we also find Rufus Sewell, Erich Erich Redman, Eddie Marsan, Ellen Savaria, Jake Wood, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Caspe, James Babson, Tom Fisher, Dusan Fager, Ryan James, Eleanor Tomlinson, Alistair Macnaughtan

2006, by a nice coincidence, was a “magical” year. In addition to The Illusionist, two other themed films were released: “The Prestige“, By Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Michael Cane and Scarlett Johansson, and”Scoop“, By Woody Allen, always with the couple Hugh Jackman – Scarlett Johansson.

Neil Burger’s film was also distinguished by the photography of Dick Pope, which received an Oscar nomination. A work in which the typical late nineteenth century atmospheres were consecrated by the beautiful signature soundtrack Philip Glass and from the costumes of Ngila Dickson. These elements are far from secondary in the context of the visual narrative which finds one of its strengths in the image.

Even if Norton is perfectly placed in the role of the character he is called to interpret, the criticism, while acknowledging the precious work done, was not unanimously positive. His performance, in fact, is not counted among the best and, even making a quick tour of blogs and online forums, the opinion seems mostly shared.

