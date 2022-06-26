Entertainment

The image of how Sylvester Stallone’s daughters look today will leave you breathless

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Sylvester Stallone in the entertainment world is synonymous with action. In Hollywood his name automatically resembles Rocky Balboa’s epic fights or John Rambo’s brutal fights. Apparently the blockbuster actor is also talking about issues closer to his intimate environment: his family, and in particular his three daughters.

The renowned Italian Stallion is the father of Scarlet StalloneSistine Stallone and Sophia Stallone. Let’s start with his eldest daughter Sophia StalloneThe young woman is currently 25 years old. the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone She is a model and businesswoman in the world of fashion. She was awarded the title Miss Golden Globe in 2017 and appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. On her personal Instagram account, Sophia Stallone He has approximately 11.8K followers who he has earned by uploading images and content about his personal life. In 2010, it was his television debut on the “Late Show with David Letterman”.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What’s new from Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez and all the movie premieres of the week

1 min ago

After breaking up with Gerard Piqué: Shakira is harassed at home and disturbing messages are left: “I’m coming for you”

12 mins ago

Ana Gabriel apologizes to Yailin La Más Viral for saying that she did not know her: “I started to investigate”

23 mins ago

What is the most watched series on HBO Colombia today

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button