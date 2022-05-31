The image of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker that shakes the world

One of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, raise the temperature by showing off their spectacular wedding car. A luxury piece worthy of collection that shook the world. We show you all the details below.

May 30, 2022 2:08 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian does not stop impressing on social networks. Your current wedding with Travis Barker continues to cause fury. In addition to being one of the most effusive couples in Hollywood, both do not miss an opportunity to show off their luxuries and unique style.

Kourtney has gained great popularity in the media for her active participation on television, mainly in the reality show “The Kardashians”. However, part of his fortune is also due to advertising and his social media posts. Something that has currently been of great importance in the accounts of many celebrities.

The beautiful businesswoman turned on the networks with some snapshots that raised her husband’s temperature. Aboard their wedding car, they managed to steal all eyes in a very particular way. Some sensual photos that shocked many fans, who did not miss an opportunity to react.

Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian in his Cadillac.

It should be noted that the chosen car was nothing more and nothing less than its beautiful Cadillac DeVille. A favorite of the drummer, and also a key piece in his fabulous collection of high-end classics.

An extremely luxurious and comfortable design, which fit perfectly for this occasion. Count with one V8 engine and Travis, very faithful to his style, preferred it in black. A convertible car that was luxurious for these snapshots, and took all the applause. The sexy couple continues to give something to talk about, and these exclusive models seem to accompany this love story.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in their wedding Cadillac.