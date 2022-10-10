the images are shocking (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decided to tell the details of their personal lives through a reality show premiering on Netflix, in which they made it clear that they are very happy with the family they have created.

Now that they are about to receive their twins, more secrets of their relationship have been revealed, especially those to do with the family economy, to which each contributes in their own way.

It is that Georgina Rodríguez receives a sum of money for her posts on Instagram, where she has more than 36 million followers, she is also responsible for raising her four children, a job she describes as one of his favourites.

For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo pays his partner an allowance of 100,000 euros per month, so that he can use it to buy and pay for all the expenses his children need to live as comfortable a life as possible.

In the reality show, Georgina clarified that she takes care of all her children equally, despite the fact that three are not hers biologically, to which she stated that she is her mother to all of them. and that is how she was treated at home.

In addition, the model commented that the little ones were able to adapt very well to the hectic life of their parents, since it is very common to see the 4 children next to the player on a trip to go to an award ceremony. price or on vacation.