the images of Angelina Jolie’s new film shot in Puglia

The first images of Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as director, Without Blood, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco and starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, have been published.

They have been published – exclusively by the magazine People – the first images of Angelina Jolie’s new film as director, Without bloodbased on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, shot in Puglia and starring Salma Hayekwho recently worked alongside Jolie in the Marvel movie Eternals.

With a 40-year career in the entertainment industry and numerous awards behind him, Angelina Jolie expanded his working career in 2011, making his directorial debut with the drama In the land of blood and honey. Since then she has directed three other films: Unbroken, By the Sea And First They Killed My Father.

The first images of Without blood (Without Blood) have been released exclusively by People. They are a total of six shots from the set, including one showing Angelina Jolie talking to the protagonist Salma Hayek. In one shot we also see the director talking to her son Pax who, together with one of her other children, Maddox, worked on the film as assistant director. Here you can see all the preview shots.

In addition to directing Without bloodJolie is also the screenwriter and producer of the film, based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco, which Jolie describes as having a great impact, saying that “Tackles important issues and questions to discuss”. Jolie also praised the interpretations that Salma Hayek and the film’s other protagonist, Demián Bichir, give to the film, just as Hayek recently praised Jolie as a director, saying that she is “The best director I’ve ever worked with”. Without blood it currently does not have an official release date.

