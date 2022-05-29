The images of Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend that shake the world

Arnold Schwarzenegger never ceases to surprise his audience with the most acclaimed films in the cinematographic world, but his personal life is another detail that draws attention, especially for a powerful model in his garage where he was able to enjoy an incredible ride with his girlfriend. We show you…

arnold schwarzeneggeris the most acclaimed actor of all time with an impressive multifaceted life being a businessman, politician, bodybuilder plus the outstanding reference in action, fiction and suspense movies such as “Terminator”, “Escape Plan”, “The Survivor”among others.

Beyond the scripts, the famous famous of the phrase “Hasta la vista…baby”accumulates a heritage that exceeds 300 million dollars, at the same time that its different facets have allowed him to continue increasing his fortune and therefore, occupy one more space in his wonderful garage with the cars of his preference, a detail that is undoubtedly his passion.

On the other hand, for many it is normal to see the veteran actor starring in action movies driving asphalt beasts and even military tanks, impressing with his excellent skill behind the wheel, carrying tons of weight full of speed, resistance and impressive power.

However, there is a model of the most expensive of the actor as the extraordinary Bugatti Veyron, that offers a maximum speed of 407km/h, provides acceleration from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, maximum power of 1,001 CV/ 736 kW, 16 cylinders, 7-speed gearbox with impeccable efficiency in a Great team of almost 2 million dollars.

In an impressive video, the famous Terminator appears with his girlfriend Heather Milligana physiotherapist with whom he has been in a relationship for several years, taking a most spectacular ride behind the wheel of the amazing Bugatti.

+ Check out the pictures and the video at the end with the couple in the Bugatti:

The actor with his girlfriend Heather Milligan in the Bugatti

+ Video of the couple enjoying in the car: