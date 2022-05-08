Entertainment
The images of the concert that Christian Nodal offered in the country – Prensa Libre
Mexican singer and songwriter Christian Nodal gave a concert in Guatemala on Saturday, May 7, which was part of the tour Outlaw Tour.
Cardales de Cayalá was the venue where the regional Mexican music performer gave a Show of approximately two hours.
“Thank you Guatemala for having a full house tonight, for giving me so much love and for singing with me in this wonderful country,” said Christian Nodal as he performed his hits to a full house.
During the evening, the Mexican artist delighted the attendees with the best of his repertoire.