The images of the concert that Christian Nodal offered in the country – Prensa Libre

Mexican singer and songwriter Christian Nodal gave a concert in Guatemala on Saturday, May 7, which was part of the tour Outlaw Tour.

Cardales de Cayalá was the venue where the regional Mexican music performer gave a Show of approximately two hours.

“Thank you Guatemala for having a full house tonight, for giving me so much love and for singing with me in this wonderful country,” said Christian Nodal as he performed his hits to a full house.

During the evening, the Mexican artist delighted the attendees with the best of his repertoire.

Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Christian Nodal began the evening with songs like “Poco” and “They didn’t tell you wrong.” (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
During the show, Nodal thanked the Guatemalan public for their support. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Christian Nodal’s admirers gave him various gifts and the Mexican artist gratefully reciprocated. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
The Mexican singer and songwriter interacted all night with the Guatemalans. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
In his repertoire, Nodal included songs like “Botella after bottle”, “We are not and we will not be” and “Tell me how you want”, among others. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Christian Nodal took advantage of his stay in the country and performed “Vivo en el 6”, a song dedicated to all those who bet on love stories. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Accompanied by mariachis, Christian Nodal performed a repertoire in which he delighted Guatemalans for approximately 120 minutes. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Nodal also included hits such as “La sinvergüenza”, “2 vezes”, “Adiós amor”, and “De los besos que te di”, among others. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)
Christian Nodal in Guatemala
Christian Nodal said goodbye to the stage and, although he will give another concert in the country on Sunday, May 8, he promised to return and share his hits and new songs with the Guatemalan public. (Free Press Photo: Keneth Cruz)

