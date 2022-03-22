The images of the visit of the Dukes of Cambridge to the Mayan jungle (and the incident they had when trying to land) – Prensa Libre

It was at the Batsub base in Chiquibul where Prince William took his military training two decades ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, continued their official visit to the Caribbean and the Atlantic on Monday with a tour of Belize to explore the Chiquibul Forest Reserve, where they will observe the British armed forces training in the jungle.

The couple will also visit this Monday Caracol, the most recognized Mayan archaeological area in Belize, and then you will visit Caana, the tallest statue in the country.

The couple will end their visit in Belize with a formal reception at the Mayan camp of Cahal Pech, close to the Guatemalan border.

The dukes will leave Belize on Tuesday morning for Jamaica and then to the Bahamas, as part of an official visit to the Caribbean and the Atlantic, to strengthen British relations with countries in the area.

Belize, Jamaica and Bahamas were once British colonies and, Although they became independent decades ago, Isabel II continues to hold the head of state.

The visit of the Dukes to Belize It is the first for any member of the British royal family since 2012. when Prince Henry visited the country as part of a Silver Jubilee for Elizabeth II.

At 96 years old, the queen has assigned a large part of royal duties, like these long-term trips, to other members of the royal family.

The agenda of the Dukes of Cambridge, however, it was altered on Sunday.

disputed ground

The couple had planned to visit the Akte’iL Ha cocoa farm in Indian Creek, as it is a great example of sustainable agriculture.

However, residents protested with banners against this visit, because allegedly the couple’s helicopter received permission to land on a soccer field without prior notice.

The locals, in turn, they dispute a piece of land against a group supported by the royal family.

Given this, Prince William and Catherine visited another point in the country “to show the entrepreneurial spirit of the Mayan family in the cocoa industry”, Kensington Palace reported.

Then, the couple flew to Hopkins Village, on the northeast coast of the Central American country, where the Garífuna Festival is celebrated.

There, the couple was received by the Garífuna community who prepared typical local dishes such as hudut and sahou, they were taught the art of making chocolate from cocoa beans and with whom they planted a tree.

Similarly, the couple danced “ punta” with the residents of the community, just as Prince Henry did on a past visit.

Some residents, meanwhile, waited for the dukes they left with some deeper knowledge of the country, while others admitted that they did not pay much attention to the visit.

“We will not see them, so I am indifferent apart from how your visit will affect the traffic”, said Yamira Novelo, a resident of Belize City.