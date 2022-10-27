the images that we will not see in the fifth season

The new batch of episodes, which premieres on November 9 on Netflix, will avoid recreate in that suffering and will not recreate the accident of Diana of Wales.

Next November 9 lands on Netflix the fifth season of ‘The Crown’, the series about the British Royal House that has managed to become one of the great attractions of the streaming platform. A success that was increased recently after the death of Elizabeth II –viewership increased by 800% in the UK alone–.

In this new batch of chapters, the history of the English crown will be centered in the 90sa complicated decade within the institution starring, in large part, the tortuous relationship between Prince Charles and Lady Di (marked by infidelity on the part of the now King of England with Camilla Parker Bowles), as well as the depression or bulimia he suffered in that time the Princess of Wales and, of course, the fateful accident that ended her life in 1997.

Precisely knowing how the Netflix series was going to deal with a subject as delicate as the death of Lady Di was one of the aspects that had generated the most controversy in recent weeks. Finally, as the creator himself, Peter Morgan, has revealed, this new installment of ‘The Crown’ will not represent the accident that occurred on the Parisian bridge. From the production they want to treat the subject with great delicacy and care taking into account the impact it had on society and that continues to shock today.

The latest images of Lady Di

Also, we will not see on the small screen the moments before that fatal accident on August 31, 1997. From the details of Diana and Dodi Fayed’s Last Supper at the Ritz Hotel in Parismoment in which the rumors suggest that Fayed gave a ring, until the couple’s failed attempt to mislead the press after being intercepted at the end of the evening when they tried to move to the apartment that he had on the Champs-Élysées.

It was then that the photographers captured Diana and Dodi and began to chase them by car through the streets of Paris. From Cambon Avenue to Place de la Concorde, Course la Reine and Albert I avenues and finally the tunnel under the Plaza del Almawhere just a few minutes later the fateful outcome would occur.

We will have to wait for the sixth seasonstill without a release date, to find out what plans ‘The Crown’ has to recount the accident that marked the British Royal House and a large part of society.

