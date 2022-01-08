Sports

the images with the blue shirt [FOTO]

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Tuanzebe, first day in Castel Volturno for the new Napoli acquisition: the images with the blue shirt [FOTO]

Tuanzebe, first day in Castel Volturno for the new acquisition of Napoli: the first shots with the blue shirt

Latest football news Napoli – First day as a Napoli player for Axel Tuanzebe, who has joined his new teammates and now the expectation is growing to see him at work in the blue shirt. On social media, both of the player and of the Neapolitan club, his first images appeared in the sports center of Castel Volturno, also accompanied by his brother and agent Dimitri.

Tuanzebe, first day at Napoli

An important addition for Luciano Spalletti’s team, which thus fills the void left by the departure of Kostas Manolas, who returned to his homeland at Olympiakos. To be seen, now, if he will be eligible for the match against Sampdoria tomorrow afternoon. In this sense it is necessary to see if all the necessary documents will arrive.

Click on the attached photos

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Atalanta-Turin, Giacomelli decrees the end of the match

2 days ago

Salernitana, Lotito infuriated: he preferred the Swiss fund

4 days ago

HERE NAPLES – That’s when Osimhen could return

6 days ago

Mario Macalli, former Lega Pro president, died 84 years old

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button