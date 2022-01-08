the images with the blue shirt [FOTO]

Latest football news Napoli – First day as a Napoli player for Axel Tuanzebe, who has joined his new teammates and now the expectation is growing to see him at work in the blue shirt. On social media, both of the player and of the Neapolitan club, his first images appeared in the sports center of Castel Volturno, also accompanied by his brother and agent Dimitri.

Tuanzebe, first day at Napoli

An important addition for Luciano Spalletti’s team, which thus fills the void left by the departure of Kostas Manolas, who returned to his homeland at Olympiakos. To be seen, now, if he will be eligible for the match against Sampdoria tomorrow afternoon. In this sense it is necessary to see if all the necessary documents will arrive.

Click on the attached photos