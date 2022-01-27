The IMF asks El Salvador to abandon Bitcoin

The members of the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged El Salvador authorities to give up Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC); they therefore warned that there could be dire consequences if the Central American country continues to use cryptocurrency.

Through a report released on Tuesday, the IMF said using Bitcoin as legal tender could harm El Salvador. This is because using cryptocurrency as legal tender would involve “big risks” relating to financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection.

Governing council members insisted that the Central American country should “narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing legal tender status.” The IMF also pointed out that issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds adds a whole other set of possible risks to the national economy.

The IMF published the recommendations following a consultation with the El Salvador authorities under Article IV of the Articles of Agreement of the International Monetary Fund; economists visited the country “to assess economic and financial developments and to discuss the country’s economic and financial policies with government and central bank officials.”

In August last year, the IMF heavily criticized the decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender; these have been described as “an inadvisable shortcut” to developing your own digital currency.

