The IMF asks to raise taxes on companies with “excessive profits” to alleviate public spending | Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested on Monday to countries the possibility of temporarily raising taxes on multinationals with “excessive profits” with the aim of “alleviating the burden on public finances.” It is not a new proposal. The body has been defending it since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, in the first half of 2020. However, it is especially relevant because it takes place at the traditional spring meeting held annually by the entity, one of the most important in each exercise.

In one of the documents presented during the first day of the traditional meeting, the agency recognized that the health of the public accounts of many states is in question due to the unforeseen expenses that they have had to face as a result of the Covid health and economic crisis. -19. Thus, although the IMF sees it as positive to continue helping companies that are viable in the future, it also urges finding new ways of financing to compensate for this unexpected expense.

One of them, he stressed, is the temporary tax increase for those companies that have registered excessive profits. Specifically, he proposed “toTemporary increases in corporate income taxes designed to capture excess profits related to the pandemic.” Although the fund did not suggest specific formulas beyond this contribution, it did recall that with these measures they could even “recover some of the transfers” that were made to companies that didn’t really need them.

Among other proposals to complete the economic recovery, now at risk due to the war in Ukraine, the IMF also asked to improve tax compliance and promote other reforms to modernize commercial taxation.

The body led by Kristalina George, As usual, he also recommended that the countries calibrate the pace of fiscal consolidation to reduce the deficit and public debt. However, it differentiated between those countries that are in a more solvent situation and those with weaker financial health.

While the former may begin to reduce aid “faster”, who are not at that point could still suffer disturbances and problems to long term in the case of implementing measures that are not appropriate now. For all these reasons, in the latter case, a public fiscal effort should continue to prevail aimed at ensuring the survival of viable companies.

This type of support, detailed the IMF, should be limited to organizations that are in a complicated situation because there has been “a market failure”. In other words, it asks to focus the aid on those companies that, if not for the shock caused by the pandemic or the inflationary crisis, would have responded correctly. In fact, the organization reminds, if public support does not persist, the disappearance of these companies could drag down the rest of the economy in terms of employment and synergies with other companies in the same sectors.

The fund recognizes that it is very difficult to objectively decide which businesses are likely to be viable, but remember that there are certain sectors, such as tourism or hospitality, that have been particularly damaged by the crisis.

The IMF will also update economic forecasts for nearly 70% of the world’s countries at its spring meeting. Last week, in an appearance prior to the meeting, Gueorguieva announced that the fund will revise downwards GDP growth projections for a total of 143 countries.