The IMF hates Bitcoin because it loves total control

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with a number of other financial institutions, don’t like Bitcoin. So let’s do the usual analysis, thinking about what the IMF is and why it matters.

What is the IMF?

The IMF and the World Bank are like Shaggy and Scooby-Doo: they have no idea what they are doing, yet the decisions they make determine how the show turns out. The only difference is that no one wants to watch this version of the show, because Shaggy and Scooby-Doo continue to devalue money until they die.

But let’s focus only on the IMF in this article, its mandate is as follows:

The IMF promotes monetary cooperation and provides policy advice and capacity building support to preserve global macroeconomic and financial stability and help countries build and maintain strong economies. – IMF.org

To simplify, let’s imagine that the IMF dictates a global monetary policy in the short to medium term. It responds to what is in front of it at a given moment and “influences” global markets. This, of course, requires a great deal of control, or centralization of power if you like.

Who is the IMF composed of?

IMF loans are mainly financed from the pool of quota contributions provided by its members. – IMF.org

It is no secret that a group of rich people influence the monetary policy of the entire globe. This is public information that is easy to find. Obviously, these dudes have good reasons to maintain the status quo.

So, as I said, the IMF doesn’t like Bitcoin. But why?

Prevent the fourth turn

For those unfamiliar with it, the “Fourth Turn” is a concept that states that there is a cyclical progression in society, typically every 20 years, the latter of which results in a crisis that overturns the old systems of power and inaugurates a new era.

It is often thought that Bitcoin is the moment of crisis of the Fourth Turn that will overturn the financial institutions of the past (here is a summary).

Following this trail, the world has been rocked by an epidemic over the past two years that has led to the devaluation of many fiat currencies; especially the dollar, as outlined in this article by Peter St. Onge. The IMF is aware of all this and has made it clear that it must remain in control.

On July 29, an article was published on the IMF blog, with the following quote:

There is a window of opportunity to maintain control over monetary and financial conditions and to improve market integration, financial inclusion, economic efficiency, productivity and financial integrity. – IMF blog

The brazenness with which this is stated is somewhat indiscreet. Through the various central banks, the World Bank and other institutions, the IMF’s goal is to maintain control. In the classic bitcoin phraseology: “Bitcoin solves this problem”.

But that’s what Bitcoin was created for.

How does Bitcoin solve this problem?

I’ll spare all the details of what Bitcoin is. Let’s stick to the basics:

Bitcoin is decentralized. There is no group of developers, miners or companies that can come together and manipulate the protocol. If consensus is not reached, to hell with that update proposal is rejected. The IMF, which solves short- and medium-term economic issues between countries by issuing loans in currencies that have every interest in them being devalued, does not want the money supply to be controlled by an unbeatable algorithm that prevents anyone from changing into racing the rules of the game.

Bitcoin has a programmed monetary policy. We know how many bitcoins exist now, we know how many will exist in total, and we know when a new bitcoin will be issued. We know all this and it is publicly available to anyone who wants to watch. Not being able to control the offer or its issuance is a crucial concern for any central authority attempting to retain power over the system. They cannot control the Bitcoin protocol or system, and they cannot control the bitcoin currency either. These would all be reasons for not wanting it to be successful.

The IMF wants to unleash Bitcoin panic

Digital currency must be designed, regulated and delivered so that governments retain control over monetary policy to stabilize prices and capital flows to stabilize exchange rates. – IMF blog

Read the first part again: “Digital currency must be designed” and controlled by the state. The IMF will declare that this is to protect consumers. We already hear of upcoming regulations on the horizon, which sees a continuous thickening of gloomy clouds.

And when it comes to digital assets, the IMF made sure to speak directly to Bitcoin later in the post:

The least stable, which hardly qualify as money, are cryptoassets (such as Bitcoin) which are unsecured and subject to the whims of market forces. – IMF blog

The only named cryptocurrency was bitcoin. It was brought up because it is feared. It stands before the IMF as an unstoppable algorithm designed as a relic of the new era. Devaluation and the financial tools that facilitate it will fade into oblivion as a bygone age will be swallowed up whole, along with its financial legacy.

It’s not just about control

This is all about IMF funding as well. What happens when a governing body needs to raise capital quickly? That’s right, it issues junk bonds. Well, what if other products produce higher returns in a shorter amount of time, as is happening in the world of stablecoins and DeFi?

Countries are interested in different scenarios. Substantial demand for CBDCs or stablecoins could absorb a large share of government bonds. This could affect the yield curve and, in the case of stablecoins whose reserves cannot be lent, the availability of collateral. And stablecoins fully hedged by central bank reserves could immobilize liquidity that would otherwise be freely lent between banks to meet daily payment shocks. – IMF, The rise of digital currency

For the United States, this is the so-called “federal funds rate”: the rate at which banks borrow money from one another or the central bank in the short term to meet a reserve requirement (a percentage of deposits held). As you can imagine, losing bonds and losing another revenue stream via the Federal Funds Rate is not something any centralized player wants.

But that’s not all, folks!

In December 2020, the IMF published a post on its blog discussing using browser history to influence credit scores.

As Big Tech gather data, manage customer relationships through ubiquitous digital platforms (as opposed to physical branch networks), and become essential to better design and personalize financial services, they will retain an increasing share of manufacturer surplus. IMF, What’s really new in fintech

The IMF is thrilled to talk to all of us about the opportunity to know every single thing we do on the Internet so that it can count towards our ability to get a credit card. He no longer wants to have simple access to your finances and control that information on a global market. No, it has become too boring: now he wants to control who you are and control your every digital action.

Can you guess if Bitcoin solves this problem too?

From Bitcoin Magazine

Translation by Francesco Simoncelli

Author: Francesco Simoncelli For further news, analyzes, interviews, visit the Trend Online website