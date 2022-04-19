The IMF warned of the risk of using cryptocurrencies in emerging countries: the Argentine case

The IMF has warned that the increasing use of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets may destabilize the global financial system. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a report on global financial stability in which warned that a rise in cryptocurrency trading could endanger the global financial system. At the same time, he determined that the war between Russia and Ukraine reveals the risks of payment systems based on crypto assets.

“The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and subsequent sanctions, continue to reverberate around the world and will test the resilience of the financial system through various channels, including the acceleration of cryptoization in emerging markets, direct and indirect exposures of banks and non-banks and potential related cyberattacks,” the IMF said in the report.

The organization highlights the spread of cryptocurrency usage in the world’s emerging markets since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. And in turn, it recorded that crypto asset trading volumes have moved away from the use of national currencies since they came into force Western sanctions against Russia.

The increase in the use of cryptocurrencies could be seen in cases such as Tetherthe US dollar-based stablecoin, which has seen increased use against local emerging market currencies, this was particularly noticeable in Turkey, where the Exchange rate volatility has been high and the general use of crypto assets has gained ground in recent years.

It is striking how the situation in Turkey just described looks like a mold of the Argentina, also a country with a volatile exchange rate and with crypto assets increasingly in use. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies, and in the Technical Memorandum of Understanding that the IMF signed with the Government in March, the commitment to discourage “the use of cryptocurrencies and prevent money laundering, informality and disintermediation”.

And it is that one of the risks detected by the IMF is that the very nature of cryptocurrencieswith its decentralized payment systems, hinder the monitoring of illicit cryptographic activities, as well as the corresponding application of sanctions. The alarm went off when they began to see that international payments in cryptocurrencies increased remarkably.

But this is not all, another risk that the IMF sees is that Russia could be taking advantage of crypto mining to increase its reserves in digital assets while its economy is crippled by Western restrictions. What the Kremlin could do it is directly harness its energy resources to create new digital tokens in blockchain directly outside the financial system and thus evade international sanctions.

According to an analysis carried out by the IMF on the electricity consumption of Bitcoin in Camdbrige, the monthly average of all mining income of the renowned cryptocurrency during 2021 was approximately USD 1.4 million of which 11% was taken directly by Russian crypto miners.

Advice and recommendations for governments

According to the International Monetary Fund, to safeguard the financial system, government authorities must develop global standards to control crypto assets. They do not ask for its disappearance, which would be completely impossible given how advanced its use is, but instead ask for Stricter regulation and supervision of fintech companies and decentralized finance platforms to “mitigate the risks”.

Create international collaboration, solving data and information gaps and developing coordinated regulations between different actors to track capital flows are some of the recommendations made by the IMF to the world’s rulers.

The IMF report comes at the same time that in the United States the problem of cryptocurrencies is being dealt with by the administration of Joe Biden, both Congress and Senate legislators have presented proposals to start regulating stable currencies, as is the case with the aforementioned Tether, but none of the projects has gained momentum so far. In addition to this, the Democratic-led government has begun to engage in talks with other governments around the world to map out the scope of crypto regulation.

