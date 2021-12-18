The immense heritage left by Sergio Marchionne

From the day of his death – on 25 July 2018 – Sergio Marchionne has left a void difficult to fill not only in the hearts of those who have been close to him during his 66 years of life, but also in the minds of millions of citizens who have appreciated him in the role of company manager. But, as often happens, memory is only the most painless part of the substantial legacy that a character of this caliber carries with him.

The inheritance discussions by Sergio Marchionne are largely centered on the legacy in a managerial and corporate sense left by the Italian-Canadian top manager, who created and then led the group for a long time Fiat-Chrysler (FCA). But there are also, among analysts and not only those who wanted and wants to discuss inheritance in a more venal sense, that is, what Sergio Marchionne has left to the heirs in terms of money.

The corporate and patrimonial inheritance

The Swiss monthly Bilanz, which every year publishes a ranking of the 300 richest residents in Switzerland (where Marchionne had several residences), in November 2017 estimated the heritage of the manager between 500 and 600 million francs, equivalent to a range of 455 to 545 million euros. Other analyzes, also in Italy, in the days following Marchionne’s death, converged on a figure around 550 million euros.

The focus of the discussion, to arrive at figures of this order, is that of the shareholdings of the late top manager in three companies of the Agnelli-Exor group: FCA, Ferrari and CNH. Some analysts add estimates on other assets and properties, arriving at an indication of around 660 million francs, or about 600 million euros.

Marchionne, key figure in the relaunch of Fiat

After the death of Sergio Marchionne, there were also those who wanted to argue (as happened even after the death of Cesare Romiti) on the fact that an amount of this type was not justified, not giving credit to the magnitude of his work (just he who, among other things, had already widely understood what significance the advent of electric cars would have).

In fact, beyond personal opinions, the objective fact remains (underlined by many experts in the auto sector) that Marchionne took the helm of the Fiat in a difficult phase and took her out of the chaos, up to the sensational Italian-American marriage with Chrysler, which few would have predicted only some time before. And then he reset the new group, trying to adapt it as much as possible to the new challenges.

Rai fiction and the quarrel with FCA

In recent weeks (also considering the programming of Rai3, who posted a TV series about Marchionne’s life yesterday evening) several rumors about the conflicts that would still exist around the manager’s legacy have returned to the fore. Frictions that would have involved Marchionne’s partner in various ways Manuela Baptized, ex-wife Orlandina, children Alessio Giacomo and Jonathan Tyler.

In particular, the two boys allegedly contested FCA’s failure to provide the bonus 2018, foreseen among the remuneration of Marchionne as for every previous year. Given the disappearance, this amount would not have been paid to the family of the deceased. But even here the rumors have not clarified (it seems in fact that this bonus would have the presence of the beneficiary as a constraint).