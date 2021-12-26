the immense “heron titan” terror of the dinosaurs

In the collective imagination, myth has played a crucial role in transforming simple fossil misjudgments into legendary creatures. But amazing creatures have proliferated on our planet, even if they appear unreal. An example is thebeing the biggest flying ever: Quetzalcoatlus northropi, the gigantic “titan heron”.

Quetzalcoatlus northropi is the largest flying creature to ever exist on Earth, and given its size, you won’t be hard to believe. It was one pterosaur of immense size, lived in the Upper Cretaceous and ruler of the skies for millions of years.

The species reached considerable size, settling on a ‘height of 10-11 m, a weight between 200-250 kg and a wingspan of 11-12 m. Equipped with such dimensions it would not have been difficult to see him even feast on babies of other dinosaurs.

According to a series of recent studies carried out on fossil remains, it seems that this creature, with the proportions of an adult giraffe, had a behavior similar to that of a modern heron, launching in leaps of three meters to be able to take flight and hunting prey with its very long beak from ponds.

His “heroning” behavior on land differed, inevitably, from the aerial one, which made his attitude similar to that of a condor today, ruling the skies with its immense wings and obscuring the sun on the path of escape of the preys with each swoop.

Brian Padian, professor and co-author of several studies on the creature stated “These ancient flying reptiles are legendary, although most of the public conception of the animal is artistic, not scientific“And continuing”This is the first real look at the entirety of the greatest animal ever flown, as far as we know. The results are revolutionary for the study of pterosaurs, the first animals, after insects, to have ever developed motorized flight.“.

The first remains of Quetzalcoatlus northropi were discovered in Big Bend National Park in Texas in the 1970s. Subsequently, the first research on the remains began to analyze the innumerable bones found, defining the anatomical-functional characteristics of the giant pterosaur species.

Over the years, thanks to the various researches conducted on the remains, the researchers have another smaller pterosaur species identified who lived in close contact with the “oversized relative”. Scientists have called it Quetzalcoatlus Lawsoni, a pterosaur of the same family, but of “reduced” size. Its wingspan, in fact, the size of a car, was “just” 4.5 meters.

From the analysis of the bone findings, the researchers were able to identify the behaviors of these giants of the sky. Given the elongated and not very resistant structure of the beak, it is unlikely that they were meat consumers, preferring rather fish species, invertebrates and amphibians to be fished under the surface of the water.

Scientists have also unveiled the “impossible flight” of such creatures. Because of their size it was assumed that they were unable to fly, but, thanks to new evidence, the flight was cleared and made possible by an initial jump of about three meters.

As for the landing, however, the animals decreased their speed thanks to the large membranous wings, and then landed with small jumps of the hind legs. Finally, to stabilize on the ground, the wings folded back, allowing the forelegs to lean on the ground and assume a quadrupedal posture, with which they walked around.

These were truly amazing creatures, whose studies made it possible to discover the ability of newborn pterosaurs to take flight.

Below we propose an artistic representation of Quetzalcoatlus by the artist James Kuether, while in the cover image you can admire the work of the paleoartist Johnson Mortimer.