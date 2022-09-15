The immigrant war intensifies in the United States: Florida sends two planes with Venezuelans to Democratic territory | International

The crisis caused by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona with the sending of irregular intercepted immigrant buses on the border with Mexico to cities in the North of the United States, such as Washington, New York or Chicago, escalated this Wednesday with the landing in the comfortable island of Martha’s Vineyard, off the southern coast of Massachusetts, of two planes with immigrants chartered by the governor of Florida, also a Republican Ron DeSantis. In parallel, two of the buses with immigrants sent from Texas have also arrived this Thursday near the house of the vice president, Kamala Harris, in Washington, as revenge for her recent statements in which she assured that the border is safe.

About 50 people were traveling on board the two planes that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, mostly Venezuelans, who, according to their testimonies, when they boarded in San Antonio (Texas), were made to believe that they were going to Boston. A video provided by the governor’s office to the conservative Fox News television network later confirmed that DeSantis had fulfilled his threat to join his counterparts in Texas and Arizona and add pressure to the Democratic authorities in the north of the country and to the White House. He did it with funds approved by the state parliament and from an airport outside his state: despite the fact that they made a stopover, none of the travelers set foot in Florida at any time.

A DeSantis spokeswoman later issued a statement: “Massachusetts, New York and California will better care for these people they have invited into our country by encouraging illegal immigration by selling themselves as ‘sanctuary states,’ and thanks to his support for the administration’s open border policies [Joe] Biden.”

The office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker confirmed that these people will be given shelter. “Local authorities are providing short-term shelter services, and our Administration will continue to support those efforts,” said its press secretary, Terry MacCormack. The immigrants, who made stops in Florida and South Carolina, spent the night in an Episcopalian church on the island. The mayor of the town of West Tibury assured the newspaper Martha’s Vineyard Times that the arrival of more planes is feared in the coming days.

The White House spokeswoman has condemned these transfers: “Republican governors use migrants as political pawns: it is shameful, it is reckless, and it is simply wrong. And remember that these are people fleeing communism, fleeing hardship,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, who described what happened as “attempts to create chaos and confusion.” “The children that Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis have abandoned deserve better than being abandoned on the streets of Washington or on Martha’s Vineyard,” she added.

“We have the governor of Florida hatching a secret plot to send immigrant families like cattle on a plane,” said Democratic Senator Dylan Fernandes, a representative on the island’s Capitol, a place famous for having served as an exclusive vacation spot for three presidents: Kennedy, Clinton and Obama. “Sending women and children to a place without telling them where they are being sent and without alerting local authorities of their arrival is incredibly inhumane and depraved.”

Fernandes’s complaint abounds in those of Democratic representatives such as the mayors of New York (Eric Adams), Chicago (Lori Lightfoot) and Washington (Muriel Bowser), three destinations to which the governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, began chartering, starting with the federal capital, free buses in April to make them participants in the migratory crisis that the border state is experiencing.

Later his counterpart from Arizona, Doug Ducey, would join. Both Ducey and Abbot are playing for their position in the legislative elections on November 8, and their programs include a tough hand with immigration, as well as the maintenance of Title 42, an obscure regulation from 1893 dusted off by the Trump Administration in full pandemic and that allows the expulsion of irregulars for health reasons (in this case, covid). Biden tried to take down his application in May, but a Louisiana judge revived him shortly after, despite the fact that the pandemic is beginning to be more of a memory than a health emergency.

Immigrants began to arrive in New York in August, and there are already thousands, given the impotence of local assistance services, which have denounced that they cannot cope. In Washington, Mayor Bowser asked at the end of July for help from the National Guard, a group of reservists destined to lend a hand in case of need. The White House did not approve their mobilization.

A Venezuelan woman and her son, part of the contingent of immigrants sent by Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, waited for food Wednesday at the Episcopalian church of San Andrés, on the island of the State of Massachusetts. RAY EWING (AP)

Last week, Bowser, supported by a declaration of a state of emergency in the District of Columbia, was able to announce the creation of a special office to manage the crisis. According to her calculations, some 9,400 people have arrived, many of whom do not stay in Washington, but continue to other places where their relatives await them. The Governor of Illinois, Democrat JB Pritzker, has also issued an emergency or “disaster” declaration, as it is officially called, due to the arrival of immigrants in Chicago.

This Thursday, two of the Abbott buses arrived from Eagle Pass, in Texas, specifically to a subway stop near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory, northwest of the city. They covered a 48-hour journey and carried between 75 and 100 immigrants. Among the few powers that Harris has assumed in the year and a half since she was sworn in, she has highlighted her commitment to managing immigration policies. Sending those immigrants is a way of punishing her for her statement in an interview on NBC on Sunday that she said the border is “secure.”

The Fox News cameras were on notice to broadcast the arrival of immigrants in the vicinity of Harris’ house, something that the White House has also criticized: “The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city council or local NGOs were tipped off about a plan to dump migrants, including children, on a busy Washington street makes it clear that this is just a premeditated political stunt,” said Jean-Pierre.

