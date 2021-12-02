The immortal Nokia 3310 now becomes a (yummy) cake

Nokia 3310 in cake version: a spectacular project to say the least, masterfully designed to celebrate the fifth anniversary of HMD Global in style

The unforgettable – and in some ways immortal – Nokia 3310 masterfully transformed into a large and tasty one cake. The antithesis of smartphones, the progenitor of a generation now inevitably ousted by new trends that have highlighted what once really made the difference when it comes to mobile telephony: battery life and resistance to the elements of everyday life. In addition to the mythical Snake.

Nokia 3310 it is a legend, but even in this 2021 it has somehow managed to carve out its own space, albeit in inevitably different ways. On the occasion of the fifth birthday of HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, the immortal mobile phone that was able to break into the hearts of consumers is once again crowding the pages of the web. But this time it is not a retro edition or a nostalgia operation: no Android operating system or features taken from smartphones. Simply, Nokia 3310 back on the market in the delicious cake variant.

READ ALSO >>>iPhone stolen: Apple ordered to pay compensation to a user

The Nokia 3310 cake for HMD Global’s fifth birthday

A project commissioned by HMD Global to the well-known sugar artist Michelle Wibowo, which took 40 hours of work to transform the iconic cell phone into a vanilla cream and sponge cake. A real masterpiece of style and taste considering the impressive details that pile up the cake: the keys have in fact been cut and modeled to perfection, replicating in an absolutely masterful way the body and the aesthetics of the Nokia 3310, for the occasion in a red finish.

READ ALSO >>>TIM and Iliad together? From France a sensational hypothesis

A curious but significant way to celebrate the fifth birthday of HMD Global, which wanted to thank – through the mouth of CEO Stephen Taylor – partners and customers for the achievements so far. And who knows what Nokia 3310 in a twisted version cannot be a starting point for a story to be filled with new important pages. Because you know, the past shapes the future to be built and it would certainly be a thick goal to be able to create a smartphone capable of getting closer, at least, to the success of the Nokia 3310. HMD Global wishes it and all the aficionados of the historic Finnish brand do so.