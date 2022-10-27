The impact of chronic diseases on emotional well-being

Chronic diseases affect the “emotional well-being” of the people who live with them. Often, the symptoms suffered by people with chronic diseases have an impact on their daily lives, both in their health and in other areas of their social, work, economic, family or educational life. “They also affect…





Chronic diseases affect the “emotional well-being” Of the people who live with them. Often, the symptoms suffered by people with chronic diseases have an impact on their daily lives, both in their health and in other areas of their social, work, economic, family or educational life. “They also affect your mental health, as around 70% of people with chronic illness experience depressive symptoms such as tiredness, sadness or apathy“. This has been stated by the President of the Platform of Patient Organizations (POP), Carina Escobar, following the growing concern about the mental health of the population.

The increase in cases of mental disorders, especially after the pandemic in young people and adolescents, “makes it necessary to take common and concrete actions. This silent pandemic requires the identification of measures that help address these pathologies from a biopsychosocial perspective that considers mental and emotional health“, affirmed the president of the POP.

In this sense, one of the claims was the lack of resources to meet the demand for mental health care. The Government has allocated 27 million euros in the General State Budgets in transfers to the autonomous communities to apply the Mental Health Action Plan, a plan that has specific measures aimed at meeting the objectives of this strategy, which pays special attention to suicide. In addition, it establishes an item of 16 million euros to strengthen the infrastructure of Community Mental Health services.

The mental health of people living with chronic illnesses has worsened more frequently than in the general population in the last two years: more than 50% of chronic patients feel isolated from society due to their illness. In these cases, specific conditions influence such as emotional antecedents, the experience of the disease, greater health vulnerability and the need for medical attention. “The psycho-emotional impact has been especially relevant in vulnerable groups such as people with psychological disorders and the elderly with chronic illness, whom the social isolation of the pandemic has placed them in a context of unwanted loneliness and lack of social protection.Escobar pointed out.





At this point, the emotional problems that the chronic disease can lead to a worsening of the disease itself, even patients pay less attention to symptoms or do not have the courage to face the disease, stop following medical prescriptions, skip medical appointments or stop attending check-ups.

Finally, the POP requests that the mental health of the general population and of chronic patients in particular be a priority in health policies, establishing prevention measures from childhood.