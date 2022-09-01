The impact of mobility restrictions on the emotional well-being of those over 50 years of age

The professor of the Department of Economics and member of the INARBE research institute of the Public University of Navarra (UPNA) Ariadna García Prado is the author, together with the professors of the Pablo Olavide University of Seville Paula González Rodríguez and Yolanda Rebollo Sanz, of an article studying the impact…

The professor in the Department of Economics and member of the INARBE research institute of the Public University of Navarra (UPNA) Ariadne Garcia Prado is the author, along with professors at the Pablo Olavide University of Seville Paula Gonzalez Rodriguez Y Yolanda Rebollo Sanz, of an article that studies the impact on mental health of mobility restrictions due to the pandemic in people over 50 years of age in Europe. The article has been recently published in the international journal ´Economics and Human Biology´.

In their research, the professors and experts in health economics analyzed data from 17 European countries in the first wave of the pandemic with the aim of understanding how much of the worsening in mental health was caused by the harshness of the mobility restrictions imposed. during the pandemic, as explained by the UPNA in a press release.

They concluded that severe mobility restrictions aggravated the problems of insomnia, anxiety and depression in the population over 50 years of age by 74.6%, 39.5% and 36.4% respectively, with respect to the data recorded in a situation of less strict confinement. In addition, the analysis by population groups showed that the limitations most notably affected women, people between the ages of 50 and 65, and the population that was in good health before the pandemic.

As the researchers point out, “These results are interesting because they show that establishing selective confinements, focused only on the elderly or the most vulnerable groups (as has happened in Turkey or the Philippines), can offset the adverse effects, both in economic and mental health terms. , to confine the entire population“. Also, “The need for governments to take into account the mental health of the population is verified, making the pertinent investments“.”Without a doubt, a selective or total confinement should be accompanied by the necessary support to guarantee the mental health of the confined population“, they conclude.

As the authors explain, the research carried out responds to the need to understand the reason for the negative impact of the confinement measures: “Although there were already studies that linked the pandemic to the deterioration of the mental health of the population, practically none investigated the reasons why this happened. Was it fear of contagion, job instability, social distancing? In addition, there were no studies focused on the older adult population, and that the WHO had shown that it is the group most vulnerable to social isolation“, details Ariadna García Prado.

The article uses data from three sources. On the one hand, the latest Health, Aging and Retirement Europe (SHARE 8) survey in which 40,000 individuals were interviewed between June and August 2020 to ask them about their living conditions during the pandemic and, specifically, in case his anxiety, depression and insomnia problems had worsened during that period. On the other hand, the researchers used the government indicators of response to the pandemic provided by the Covid-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT), from which they constructed an index of severity of mobility restrictions during April and May 2020 in each of the 17 sampled countries.

For the construction of this index, the researchers incorporated all the indicators offered by the OxCGRT aimed at restricting mobility and social contact, which included, among others, the cancellation of public events, the closure of schools, the policies of staying at home , limits on the size of gatherings or the closure of public transport. “All of them are ordinal indicators with a measurement scale of 0 to 4 points depending on the harshness of the policy in the different countries. In this way, the calculated index allows us to classify the countries under study into countries with strict lockdowns and countries with soft lockdowns.“, indicate the authors.

In addition, they also used data from the 6th wave of the Survey of Health, Aging and Retirement in Europe (SHARE 6) to identify those individuals with frequent in-person social relationships before the pandemic and those with few social relationships before the pandemic.

In their article, they used a double difference approach to “compare the worsening mental health of individuals who had frequent social relationships before the pandemic and live in countries with strict policies with the worsening mental health of the same type of people in countries with softer restrictions“.