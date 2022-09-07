The impact of monetary policies is beginning to be felt

In the United States, the effects of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike are already beginning to be felt. But other hikes are on the way.

How are these FED increases being reflected? Inflation under 9.1% year-on-year in June to 8.5% in July. And unemployment also rose two tenths of a point from 3.5% to 3.7%.

Still insignificant, but a trend that will continue in the coming months. All of this is the product of a 0.9% contraction in the economy in the second quarter of 2022.

What is happening in the Dominican Republic? Although the monetary policy rate has risen 500 points (from 3% to 8%), even the economy continues to grow at a high rate (5.5% as of July) while there are signs that employment continues to grow.

In addition, there is still too much money in circulation as a result of the financial facilities granted during the pandemic and bank interest rates do not reflect the increases in the monetary policy rate.

For that reason interannual inflation to July is 9.40%, one tenth less than that of June. If we want inflation to fall faster and close below 8% at the end of the year, we must necessarily cool down the economy.

In other words, raise interest rates further and contract demand, even if that affects growth. Anyway, growth will still contract the rest of the year, this would close at 5% in 2022, which would be very good and one of the highest in Latin America. Inflation is the worst scourge of consumers and investors and drains savings. Purchasing power deteriorates and this has an impact on poverty.

Y if you invest your savings outside the financial systemlooking for high interests you can, lose everything.

In short, the world crisis could become tense in the coming months if Russia, as announced a few days ago, cuts off all supplies of oil and natural gas to Europe. New retaliation will come from the West and the war with Ukraine will intensify. OPEC announced new cuts in oil supply and that will aggravate the situation. They intend to stop the fall in price due to the prospects of a world recession that is still around in the environment due to monetary policies that seek to curb inflation and cool growth.

As I said, the outlook for 2023 looks very difficult and complex.