The importance of a good first battle theme in RPG games

Soundtracks play a fundamental role in the experience that RPG video games offer, and battle themes are the best example of this. Generally, they deal with the themes that the player will listen to the most throughout their journey and are responsible for offering an adequate sense of immersion.

Today, in particular, we would like to highlight the themes that sound in the first battles of RPGs, that composition that can be heard in the very first combat that the player encounters. It may not seem like it, but these issues are far more important than a player might assume. In the end, they play the essential role of teaching the player what to expect from the title during its first hoursand a good first impression is everything, plus for many, that first battle theme can be the driving force that pushes them to keep playing.

It is because of that we would like to show you several songs of this category among several RPG titles. Of course, this article does not have the objective of being a top, much less determining which songs are the best, but rather to exemplify several examples of first battle themes that achieve their job satisfactorily. Also, we will try limit ourselves to one example per franchise in order to avoid repetition, so keep in mind that, if we talk about the first battle theme of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for example, it doesn’t mean that we don’t think that the one of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 is wonderful too.

As we have anticipated in the introduction, here is the Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s first battle theme. Xenoblade, as a franchise, never disappoints with its soundtrack, and “Battle!!” is the perfect example of an amazing battle theme that engages the player from their very first tutorial battle aboard Azurda. “Battle!! (Torna)” and “Time to Fight (Bionis’ Shoulder)” are other great examples that the same franchise offers.

Here we have a curious example of a title that, coincidentally, is scheduled to launch on Switch later this year in the fall. “Get Over The Barrier!” It’s one of those great battle themes that, without prior context, you would think that it is a fight against bosses or special characters. That is why, hearing it in your first battle, it is normal to be speechless. “Sophisticated Fight” or “Burning Throb” are other incredible examples within the same saga.

Of course, Deltarune and its amazing «Rude Buster» could not be missing, which caught all its fans completely off guard back in 2018 when the first chapter of the game was released. Toby Fox has an unmatched talent for musicand “Rude Buster” is good proof of that.

This is a debatable case, since depending on which protagonist you decide to use for the first time in Tales of Xillia, you will find a different first battle theme. Nevertheless, both «Clenching the Fists» and «Daring Sword» are great compositions that catch you in the first hours of the game. “The Arrow was Shot” or “Full Force” are other wonderful examples within the same franchise.

Perhaps the least recognized on the list, CrossCode is an indie action RPG that shines in all its sections, but today we are going to highlight its incredible musical section. Their battle themes vary depending on the zone or how far back in the story you are.and its first battle theme, “Battle 1,” makes a perfect first impression.

Mass Destruction, from Persona 3

«Mass Destruction» is one of the best known and most praised songs of the saga, and with good reason. All the battle themes in Persona are a real musical madness, capable of hooking even those less familiar with the video game industry. With pieces like “Time to Make History” or “Last Surprise” as the first battle themes, they manage to capture all their players as soon as they try the title.

To finish, we have “The Bell of Battle Tolls Again” from Bravely Default II, which it is a recomposition of the first battle theme in the first title of the saga, “Conflict’s Chime”. Both battle themes are wonderful, and they manage to absorb the player quickly. Of course, Bravely Second’s “War Bells Toll” is not far behind.

Do you like the examples we have taken? Are there any other first battle themes that you guys would add? We read you in the comments!