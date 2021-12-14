the importance of diet and physical activity

After the age of 60, attention must be paid to high blood sugar and it is very important to follow a balanced diet and exercise.

The values ​​of glycemia in the blood must always be monitored. Regular checks should be made throughout life. Of course, the frequency of the same changes according to the state of health of the person and age.

However, when the 60 years, even if you have tried to lead a regular life, pay attention to food, it can happen that the body tends to raise blood sugar levels. For this reason, we must be even more careful because high levels of this substance lead to disorders and diseases such as diabetes, in the first place.

What to do? When you pass the age of 60, your life habits change and with them the activity of the organism also changes. The first thing to do is to intensify medical checks. This is very important in preventing any kind of ailment or disease. In everyday life, however, maximum attention is paid to nutrition and physical activity.

High blood sugar after age 60: what to do

The causes for which the blood sugar level increases at that age can be different: a more sedentary life, the beginning of drug therapies for other disorders, stress. You should consult your doctor and follow his instructions. In any case, there are general rules that can be applied every day.

The power supply

After the age of 60 it is very important to drink a lot of water, eat lots of vegetables, rich in fiber that are good for the intestine, and seasonal fruit. Then, those fizzy and sugary drinks should be eliminated, and carbohydrate intake should be limited. Refined foods and alcohol are very bad at this age. It would be ideal to have more legumes and more whole grains.

A balanced and healthy diet is essential to send our body the right substances it needs without sending them excessively and causing disorders, diseases and pathologies to appear.

Physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle is the number one enemy of some pathologies. For this reason, aware of this, we must try to move. Even a little, a few exercises, a walk once a day is enough, but it is very important to do it.

Experts suggest alternating between aerobics and cardio for greater health. Exercise has been shown to reduce blood sugar by promoting its absorption into the muscles.