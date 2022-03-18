The importance of fine-tuning concepts in precision medicine

The arrival of the precision medicine has meant a paradigm shift in the therapeutic approach to cancer, since it allows taking therapeutic decisions depending on the genomic and molecular characteristics of the patients.

Specifically, the incorporation of diagnostic tests that help identify new biomarkers it is one of the pillars on which multidisciplinary tumor committees are currently based to determine treatments with greater specificity and, therefore, greater efficacy and less toxicity compared to conventional treatments.

However, Spain is at the bottom of the implementation of precision medicine compared to the European countries around us. However, recently the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) announced —after a meeting with officials from the Ministry— that Health is working on updating the portfolio of services in the area of ​​genetics and a group of experts is preparing its catalog, and that it would include the area of ​​biomarkers.

It should be remembered that, in parallel, the Government has launched the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) for Vanguard Health, in which precision medicine plays a special role. Its descriptive memory includes the concepts linked to it and how they should be implemented. But oncologists warn: precision medicine It’s not just the biomarkers. Another aspect to take into account is that in the ‘roadmap’ to implement it “all concepts are mixing”as they warned at the X ECO Forum recently held.

For example, one of the confusions or inaccuracies glimpsed in the document refers to the direct correlation between diagnostic kits and biomarkers. Specifically, considering the literal nature of the text, the fact that one of the actions to optimally implement precision medicine goes through “the development of diagnostic kits based on new biomarkers”. “Although some genetic test can be a predictive biomarker, biomarkers are being talked about as if they were only genetic tests,” he clarifies to GM Rafael Lopez, president of the ECO Foundation. “Secondly, there are also prognostic biomarkers; the problem is that precision medicine is not only biomarkers and they are also different from genetic ones”, adds the specialist.

For example, within the schedule of actions included in the PERTE, the Government indicates the “support and collaboration with biotechnology companies —public-private collaboration— for the development and clinical application of new biomarkers, diagnostic technologies, and predictive models to identify individual risks”. The document grants the Ministry of Science the power to lead these actions from this second quarter of 2022already for which a public contribution (financing) of 36.6 million euros is reflected.

The “basic” confusion that would exist in the Administrations —as this PERTE report would exemplify— can have repercussions on a major delay and results of the implementation of precision medicine in Spain. “We already have years of delays with other European countries. Yes, besides, creates an element of confusion and if on top of that there is not a correct planning, given that it is based on an idea that is not the most appropriate, it will cause an even greater delay”, specifies the expert.

Towards the new model

For his part, López insists that, given the new structures that have to arrive, a group of specialists such as pathologists, molecular biologists and bioinformaticians.

“Precision medicine has to be incorporated into the way medicine is currently done, and for this, clinicians must be counted on and more agents must be incorporated, such as biologists or bioinformaticians. This is a revolution in medicine that needs to be incorporated”, points out the oncologist.

To achieve this model, the president of the ECO Foundation states that the two fundamental ‘legs’ are missing. “There is no National Plan for Precision Medicine, because it is based on two major elements: on the one hand, the molecular studies, and, on the other hand, the aggregation of all the data obtained. And the National Health System does not have either of them”, he stresses.

