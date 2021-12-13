The importance of fitness in the times of covid – Sport – News • San Nicandro Garganico

All of us have been affected and marked by this particular historical period. The lockdowns, the restrictions, the countless sacrifices made to protect ourselves, but also to protect others, have been many.

We have also had the opportunity to grow, discover new ways of working with smartworking and studying with DAD, but few have thought about how degenerative it was to be so still, sitting for hours and hours on a computer, without socializing, without dedicating themselves an hour of one’s time, without any entertainment.

All this sedentary lifestyle is to the detriment of our physical and mental well-being: it has become much more difficult to concentrate, complete all the tasks of the day, study at the same pace. Energy is no longer the same: we are more and more tired and the hours of sleep do not satisfy us.

But how many stopped to wonder why?

Our body is destined for movement, all this stillness does nothing but make our psychophysical state regress. The Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to remember that exercise, combined with a healthy lifestyle, is one of our best natural defenses.

This is what DENISE SENISI thought of when he decided to create a web platform that allows everyone to train, at any time.

Even when he seems to be overwhelmed with commitments, he always has to find a time for himself.

You have to pick up your lifestyle, get back on the move and finally, doing it has never been easier thanks to ONLINE COACHING.

To do this, Denise, with the help of the Nardella Comunicazione Group, has created the DSACTIVE, a website dedicated to all those who want to train wherever they are: at home, in the gym, outdoors and at any time of the day.

The DSACTIVE as well as throughout Italy, has already reached countries such as GERMANY, SPAIN, FRANCE, BELGIUM.

An opportunity for those who cannot go to the gym or for those in isolation, not to give up physical activity and above all to be followed by qualified and dedicated trainers!

Take advantage of this opportunity to visit his site and not to give up the movement or to make a useful gift to a loved one through the gift cards within the site.

https://www.dsactive.net

