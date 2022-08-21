The importance of mental health for workplace well-being

MENTAL HEALTH SPAINa member of Somos Patients, publishes the guide ‘The importance of mental health for well-being at work’addressed both to employees like employers to help maintain healthy workspaces, prevent possible problems of this nature and promote labor inclusion.

One of the main objectives of the guide is to make it easier for companies to knowledge necessary and the Key ideas to keep or get labor welfare among your employees. To achieve this, the document develops several themes. In the first part, it deals with the benefits of invest in promoting mental health and well-being at work: “By contributing to the social well-being of the company, we promote an organizational culture that promotes a sense of belonging, motivation and human warmth,” it is highlighted in its pages.

It also lists the challenges that the company must face to be done socially responsible and become a benchmark in this field, among which are creating more flexible organizational structures or stimulating sense of belonging and group work.

myths and prejudices

On the other hand, the guide emphasizes the need to give people a clear and truthful information. It is essential to understand the difference between health and mental health, and to know the myths and prejudices surrounding mental disorders. It also indicates the keys to address a person with mental health problems (avoid snap judgments, actively listen, or be supportiveamong other things) and explains what the psychosocial disability.

Another of the fundamental points of the document is the section in which it deals with the keys to situating the person with a mental disorder as protagonist of his recovery. Lastly, the guide indicates what the psychosocial risksoffers recommendations and good practices to prevent them, and advice to deal with the situations created as a result of the pandemic.

This document is part of the awareness program “Work without masks, employ without barriers” of MENTAL HEALTH SPAIN, which seeks to promote access to employment for people with mental health problems and remove any kind of barrier that prevents talking about mental health without taboos.

– Click here if you want to download the guide.

