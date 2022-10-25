The importance of representation for Daniel Franzese

October is not only the month of fear and of the increasingly widespread and celebrated Halloween celebration in territories outside of North America. It’s also the time when many celebrate the legacy of Mean Girls, a film starring Rachel McAdams Y Lindsay Lohan that talks in a comedic tone about the groups we belong to in schools and how they define our personality.

October 3 is the day that Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady (They have) what day it is and it is the starting point of this production that was launched in 2004 and became a cult film. Full of memes and memorable moments, it managed to represent the stereotypes that are usually part of educational institutions (regardless of whether it is from the idiosyncrasies of the United States).

One of the protagonists of the film is Daniel Francese, which brings to life Demian, the friend of Cady and Janis, who plan a way to teach the pretty and popular girl at school a lesson for her way of being with the rest of her classmates. In the framework of the New York Comic-Con, Francese was part of one of the panels that took place in the pride room and talked about the importance of representation. At the end of the talk, we asked her what it was like to be a part of Mean Girls and what she is currently working on.

RP.- What was it like finding chemistry with the rest of the Mean Girls?

We had such a good time. It’s weird, because we didn’t go to school together but it felt like we went to school together because we keep coming together for amazing things and sharing this amazing experience together.

RP.- How was the character introduced to you when you were offered the role?

Demian was described to me as that moment between “I’m sure I’m gay” and my first kiss, which is a special moment. Thanks to that and because Demian never had a boyfriend in the movie, kissed or danced with anyone at the spring party… I think through that lens you couldn’t tell if he was gay unless you saw the movie. and you know what happened. So it managed to pass the filter of censorship and reached many territories where gay people are removed from movies, where gay movies are not allowed, and it had a great impact on people who could see themselves reflected in a character who was not presented as an abomination or someone who was doing something wrong. It was nice to hear that perspective from people after all these years.

RP.- What response did you get from people over the years?

I received letters from people from different parts of Africa, saying… A guy was going to kill himself until he saw the character. It’s kind of amazing, being in a comedy. I think it’s a light thing, but it can have a tremendous impact on so many people. It shows how much representation and diversity matters, how much anyone who is a creator has to make sure they put into their products because people really need to see themselves represented.

RP.- Why do you think Mean Girls left such an important legacy?

I think it has to do with being inspired by a parenting book. It is informative. I also think it’s a lot of fun to watch. Some performances are very good. It’s a really fun thing to be a part of. Who knows. I think some of this has to do with the internet, that social media was kind of invented around the same time as this movie. We have Twitter, Instagram. All of that came out around the same time as the movie. The initial meme course is Mean Girls. If you take anything and add a scene from Mean Girls to it, you’re going to have a good meme.

RP.- What are you currently working on?

I’m doing my play: Italian mother loves you. I have a character named Antoinette in Nonsense Italian Moms Say on YouTube, on my channel which is /mymymytube. People love it, they really identify with it, regardless of whether they are Italian or not. But more than anything, my community has many things with which we connect, because it has many things of the idiosyncrasy of our community, so I am happy to be part of this and to be able to honor my mom and all the moms out there.

RP.- What do you think of the way Italian culture is represented in the cinema?

Everyone wonders what it’s like to be Italian and it’s always a gangster movie. Women are not well represented in our culture, nor are homosexuals, so I looked for a way to bring women and homosexuals to the forefront of the debate on Italian culture. (www.REALPOLTIK.com.ar)

