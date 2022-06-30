The importance of routines in children – Health and Wellness

The famous North American educator and psychiatrist Rudolf Dreikurs postulated that “daily routines are for children what walls are for a house, they give borders and dimension to life. No child feels comfortable in a situation where he doesn’t know what to expect. Routine gives a sense of security. The established routine gives a sense of order from which freedom is born.

Continuing with the studies of Dreikurs, this educator was able to elaborate a method based on praxis oriented to the formation of children. Thanks to this formula, the stimulation of their abilities can be introduced to children through cooperative behavior without the need for punishments and rewards.

“What is given to children, children will give to society.” Karl A Menninger

According to Rudolf Dreikurs, human misconduct arises from a feeling of disrespect for the social group to which one belongs. When this fact occurs on the psyche in full formation of the child, it ends up provoking erroneous goals, such as insufficiency, power, revenge or attention.

Routines and habits in children

We continue in the line of the postulates of Rudolf Dreikurs. It is evident that the formation of children without responsibility and security in their earliest childhood will be a great generator of future adults with serious behavioral problems.

Now, how is it possible to introduce the child into the world of security, limits and knowledge of their environment? Through routines and habits. This is the way to offer each child an environment of calm stability in which to learn and be educated in a constructive way, forming a safe and conscious personality.

what is a habit

A habit is a stability mechanism that allows the development of an individual’s skills. It refers to attitudes, behaviors and customs that lead to forming learning patterns in different situations, from fastening a shoe to organizing study time.

what is a routine

We refer to a routine when talking about a personal habit that is established because it is truly convenient, without the need for modification or flexibility. In this case it can be as simple as brushing our teeth after meals.

The benefits of routines and habits

Both habits and routines are vitally important to children’s lives. Thanks to them, in addition to the aforementioned calm and stable environment in which the child feels safe, they also provide regularity, perseverance and perseverance in the mentality of young people, something that will be very useful in their development towards adult life:

In addition, we find important benefits in the acquisition of habits and routines. For example, the safety of the little one. Doing what you know perfectly well and carrying it out creates a state of tranquility, because you develop your awareness knowing you are capable.

It is also important to note that a baby does not know the world around him at birth. The first months of his life are a total discovery of the environment. Parents or guardians will be her first guides in life. It is necessary to organize a stable environment with schedules, routines, habits and activities that are repeated until the child internalizes the skill to do them safely and almost unconsciously.

This organization that parents establish around the child allows the child to assimilate his own scheme. Thus, each boy knows his world little by little and turns it into a predictable and therefore safe place for his stability.

Routines are vital for the child’s own physical and psychological training. Meal times, sleep, hygiene and all the habits related to these basic circumstances are essential for the child to be educated and learn in a suitable environment with all his needs covered.

It is clear that Dreikurs, who formed his theory of routines by observing and studying preadolescents guided by what he considered wrong goals, demonstrated the importance of creating a stable and safe world for children.

“I have finally reached what I wanted to be when I grew up: a boy.” Joseph Heller-

A consistent way to prevent future behavior problems in young people is to surround youngsters with a safe world that allows them to explore the simple trepidation of discovery. Thus, they will be able to know and develop their skills, thanks to the stability that habits transmit to the child’s life.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful.-