The importance of women’s health and wellness for a healthy life

Did you know that women’s physical and mental health can help many women today to empower themselves and eliminate paradigms that revolve around discrimination? This is because healthy and healthy women allow the optimal functioning of societies, environments and families.

To take care of your health and well-being, it is important to take into account all the clinical, emotional and social aspects that you need for comprehensive care, taking into account that, during the first year of the pandemic, 60% of general medical consultations had a query reduction.

Within the area of ​​mental health, 60% of the population of the Americas suffers from anxiety or depression, the latter continues to occupy the main position among mental disorders, and is twice more frequent in women than men, according to the Pan American Organization for Mental Health. health.

Costa Rica is in a growth curve where these aspects are increasingly taken into consideration for better female health. However, despite the search for equality and the fight against discrimination and exclusion, Costa Rican society continues to face violence against women and inequality as a problem of important dimensions.

That is why it is of utmost importance to eradicate these stigmas and one way to do it is to take into account all the clinical, emotional and social aspects that are needed for comprehensive care.

“From physical activity and sports, to your diet. From your personal hygiene, to your mental health. From the early detection of diseases or preventive tests for diseases such as breast cancer or other pathologies specific to their biology, to their sexual health and addiction prevention. In addition, it is important to mention and raise awareness of gender violence since it is a very important issue that occurs with great frequency in our current society”, said Ingrid Cubero, general practitioner and deputy medical director of the Vivit Institute.

Preventive check-ups are fairly complete medical evaluations and examinations that allow the health professional to detect symptoms of certain diseases or risk factors that could trigger more serious problems in the future.

“It is essential to carry out these assessments since only frequent check-ups could certain conditions be detected in time. Communicating the importance of preventive medicine is essential to break with the paradigms that currently exist, and at Vivit we have made a social commitment to transmit this message to the Costa Rican population through its platforms,” Cubero stressed.

Major diseases

Between 20 and 44 years of age, the main reasons for consultation are: pregnancy control, diseases of the genitourinary system, respiratory, musculoskeletal and digestive systems, and emotional disorders. After the age of 44, the main causes of medical attention are diseases of the circulatory and endocrine system: high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as problems related to menopause. Cardiovascular disease proportionally affects both men and women and is the most frequent cause of death in the world, without neglecting the different cancers that can occur, including breast cancer, which represents 16% of cases. female cancers in the country.

“In general, the female population seeks consultation more, both in terms of chronic control and preventive check-ups. It is a trend that women are more aware and take care of her health. In percentages, it can be stated that more than 50% of Vivit consultations are made by the female population. Additionally, due to the nature of women, they are the ones who most often visit Psychology and Psychiatry to express their emotions and at the same time seek the best version of themselves”, she concluded.

Source. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper