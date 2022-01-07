the important birthdays of 2022

2022 is a year really full of unmissable events, starting with two Royal birthdays that we have been looking forward to. January 9 is in fact the big day for Kate Middleton, who turns 40: she too enters the fateful “door”, although for the Duchess of Cambridge time really seems to never pass. But soon it will also be her husband’s birthday, the Prince William. He will celebrate his 40th birthday on June 21st. In short, this is a special time for the Royal Family. But what are the other VIPs who are celebrating an important milestone in recent months?

