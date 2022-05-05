The important decision that Barcelona made with Memphis Depay for the following campaign

2022-05-04

memphis depay will continue in the Barça. If a few weeks ago the future of the striker at the Camp Nou was complicated, since the club is still tracking a weight ‘9’ in the market, right now the Dutchman has enough number to stay in the team.

As confirmed on Wednesday sports journalthe Barcelona is for the work that depay continue in the entity next season. And not only that, but the board will study to offer him a renewal, because in June 2023 his contract expires.

The club and the coaching staff valued the commitment shown by the footballer in the last week. memphis made it clear that his intention is to continue at Barça for several seasons, after his great match against Majorca where he scored one of the winning goals.