The important decision that Barcelona made with Memphis Depay for the following campaign
2022-05-04
memphis depay will continue in the Barça. If a few weeks ago the future of the striker at the Camp Nou was complicated, since the club is still tracking a weight ‘9’ in the market, right now the Dutchman has enough number to stay in the team.
As confirmed on Wednesday sports journalthe Barcelona is for the work that depay continue in the entity next season. And not only that, but the board will study to offer him a renewal, because in June 2023 his contract expires.
The club and the coaching staff valued the commitment shown by the footballer in the last week. memphis made it clear that his intention is to continue at Barça for several seasons, after his great match against Majorca where he scored one of the winning goals.
In addition, the Dutchman wants to win and build something important as a Barça player, so the club’s idea now is to extend his contract because he could run the risk of losing it with the release letter next year.
The cited source points out that the technical secretariat is facing many difficulties with the ‘9’ issue. The Bayern Munich won’t let out Lewandowski and the Catalan team will have to study other alternatives.
depay, 28, has played 34 games this season in all competitions and has 12 goals and 2 assists. The value of him in the current market is 45 million euros and Barça could get a juicy amount for the sale of him, but they have decided that he should remain in the squad.