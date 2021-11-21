The important elections in Chile

In Chile we vote for the new president and the new parliament, on a particularly important election day: it comes after months of great upheavals for the country, huge protests and the election of a constituent assembly with the task of writing a Constitution that replace the widely contested one that dates back to 1980, at the time of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

There are many things at stake, but most of the attention is focused on the result of the presidential elections, which seem to have two unexpected favorites from the polls. There is also interest in how many votes the party of President Sebastian Piñera, which has long been very unpopular and recently survived an impeachment vote in the Chilean Senate, will take.

In particular, the first round of presidential elections will be held on Sunday (if no candidate obtains an absolute majority of votes, there will be a ballot on 19 December), the elections for the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies, of 27 of the 50 senators and, with direct vote, also of the 302 members of the sixteen regional councils existing in the country.

Summary of previous episodes

Chile’s more recent history has been marked by the huge protests that began in 2019 after a law was passed that increased the price of the metro ticket to the capital Santiago. Those protests then became something else: they spread to the main cities of the country and the demonstrators began to challenge above all the strong and marked economic and social inequalities present in Chile, and to ask for a new Constitution. The protests were violently repressed by the Chilean security forces, in particular by the Carabinieri corps, causing some tens of deaths and thousands of injured.

The pressure on the government grew so much that after much resistance, President Piñera was forced to hold a referendum to cancel the Constitution, indicated by many protesters as the main source of inequality in the country. The referendum was held in October 2020: almost 80 percent of voters said they were in favor of the cancellation.

In May 2021 there was a round of so-called “mega-elections”: they voted to elect mayors and governors of the Chilean regions, and above all the 155 members of the Constituent Assembly, with the task of writing the new Constitution. Piñera’s coalition, called Chile Vamos, which also included the far right, won 37 seats, just under a quarter of the total and far fewer than the party leaders expected.

The winners of the elections were the independent candidates, that is, those not linked to any party, and the two large opposition lists, on the left.

Those on Sunday are therefore very important elections, not only because of the complex social and economic situation that Chile has to face (inflation could reach 7 percent in 2021), but also because the next president will have to apply the new Constitution and confront with a Congress that will most likely not express clear majorities.

The presidential elections

The current Chilean president is Piñera, 71, who had already ruled the country between 2010 and 2014.

Piñera has been at the center of a great deal of criticism for some time, accused of fueling inequalities and of harshly and violently repressing anti-government protests. Recently he was also involved in the scandals related to the investigation known as the “Pandora Papers” and for which the opposition, in mid-October, had requested the “acusación constitucional”, the name of impeachment in Chile: it had just passed in the House, but a few days ago it was blocked by the Senate.

There are seven presidential candidates, but none exceed 30 percent in voting intentions, according to the latest polls. More than 20 percent of voters and electricians say they are still undecided, so participation will be a very important factor in the final result.

There are two favorites, one on the right and one on the left.

The first is Gabriel Boric, candidate of the left coalition Apruebo Dignidad. Boric is 35, the youngest of the candidates, and a former student leader who was elected for two terms in the House.

In the very popular coalition primaries last July, he obtained more than 60 percent of the votes. His electoral campaign, with references to the speech of Salvador Allende, former president and the first democratically elected Marxist in Latin America, put the fight against neoliberalism at the center (“If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be his grave ») And young people.

His program is based on a profound change from the past and on the need, as the protest movements of 2019 demanded, for Chile to restart from “a new social contract so that everyone has the same rights, no matter how much money they have. in the wallet “. During the election campaign he spoke of improving public services, raising taxes for the richest, fighting tax evasion, “universal social rights” and raising the minimum pension, among other things.

The second favorite is José Antonio Kast, far right, who is not part of the current government alliance but has become the main candidate of the right.

Kast is a supporter of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, he is homophobic, he said he wanted to stop immigration, he has spoken out several times in defense of the values ​​of the traditional family and is considered close to the evangelicals. His right-wing populist approach has been compared to that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

After receiving roughly 8 percent of the votes in the first round of the 2017 presidential elections, the candidacy of Kast and his Republican Party is now seen as a more solid proposition, even according to polls. Kast ended his electoral campaign by speaking against “left totalitarianism”.

Many observers have pointed out that the two main candidates ideologically embody two opposite worlds. According to Claudia Heiss, head of the political science department at the University of Chile, this idea would still be a bit exaggerated. “I think the image we have of a far-left candidate and a far-right candidate is wrong. I think that Kast is indeed a far-right candidate, but that Boric did not present a far-left program: he said that his is a social democratic program ».

However, the two represent a generational split: while Boric has his greatest support among young people, Kast is supported above all by those over 60. Both share the fact that they are a bit of a surprise: until a few months ago no one would have thought they would be the favorites.

Other candidates include Sebastián Sichel from Piñera’s Chile Podemos Más (formerly Chile Vamos) center-right coalition. Sichel won the primary in July, but from then on he continued to lose support, so much so that some of the leaders who are part of the ruling coalition began to support Kast. Former education minister in a Piñera government, Sichel is 43 years old and a lawyer graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica.

Finally, Senator Yasna Provoste of the Christian Democratic Party, who in turn won the primaries of the center parties, should be mentioned.

Boric in the polls is behind Kast, but with a good chance of winning the ballot. Kast has around 27 percent of the vote against Boric’s 23 percent. In third place is Yasna Provoste with about 13 percent followed by Sichel.

The Congress

Sunday will also vote to renew the Chamber of Deputies, and 27 of the 50 seats in the Senate. It will be the second parliamentary election to be held with a proportional system based on the D’Hondt method for the allocation of seats, which penalizes small parties.

According to some forecasts, in the Chamber of Deputies the right but also the center will lose about ten seats, in favor of the Republican Party of Kast. The left of Boric’s coalition, on the other hand, will earn just over ten seats. In the Senate, the most significant change could be a greater presence of the left.