the important reflections of a Rockstar founder

In an interview granted by Jamie King to the curators of the YouTube channel of Killaz, the former Rockstar Games executive reflected on the future of the Grand Theft Auto series and, discussing GTA 6, argued that the next chapter of the blockbuster open world could be very different from the previous ones.

To the microphones of Killaz, the now former member of the executive board who founded Rockstar Games has exposed his point of view on GTA 6 and on the rumors that are accompanying its development.

In reconnecting to the discussions initiated by the community on the possible softening of the satirical tones of Rockstar with GTA Trilogy, King has candidly admitted that “I would not be surprised to see a change in the tone of the series, maybe GTA 6 will not be as ‘rough’ or as fun as the previous chapters. I just think maybe now it is more appropriate for them. adopt softer tones, even if they never did. Or maybe I’m wrong? “.

The former Rockstar executive reaffirms the concept and enters into the merits of the management changes that have taken place within the Big R over the past few years, declaring that “They have an amazing car and they should try hard to push it to the max, but if I look at the success of GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 I really think it will be all right. But I think culturally, in both Rockstar North and Rockstar New York. you really feel the lack of personality like those of Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser. Yes, from this point of view there will certainly be differences compared to the past”.

Do you also harbor the same concerns as Jamie King about the future of Grand Theft Auto and the mature tones of GTA 6?