“The important thing is to have a job” – Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

Massimo Giuliani, after 25 years at the helm of the national open water team and after having been mayor of Piombino, got back into the game. And he told about his new occupation with a post on Facebook

Life …. 5.30 am cleaning in the pool. Well, I say, well. After 112 medals between world and European championships, and two Olympic medals won by the Italian national team under my direction lasting 27 years, and the journalist friends of the most prestigious national sports newspapers and do not tell me to be the longest post held by a Technical Commissioner in the history of all Italian sport in every discipline (by the way .. CONI, where are you?). After entering the World Hall of Fame for water sports, as the second coach in the history of Italian swimming, after the great Alberto Castagnetti, and first for open water. S I’m here in the pool cleaning: thus begins the post published on Facebook by Massimo Giuliani, technical commissioner of blue swimming from 1995 to 2020 e former mayor of Piombino (in the province of Livorno), at the head of a center-left junta. In 2019 the experience as first citizen fin. And the following year also that of national team coach. In the meantime, there was a pandemic. And now, at the age of 62, after having accompanied the Italian athletes to win medals all over the world, he starts again with the cleaning at dawn of a swimming pool in Piombino, complete with a video published on the social network as a testimony. Actually Giuliani still has consultancy positions in both Federnuoto and Len, the European league. But – as he wrote himself – the important thing is to have the strength to leave, to have a job, whatever it is and to do it in the best possible way.

Nevertheless Massimo Giuliani a character who in some way made the history of modern blue swimming. Scholar of training methodology and sports organization expert (as well as mayor, he was also councilor for Sport in Piombino), was one of the pioneers of open water, the grueling discipline with competitions usually at sea, at other times in lakes, more rarely in rivers. A swimming specialty whose first world championships were disputed in 1991 in Australia and which then in 2008 in Beijing made its debut at the Olympics. Giuliani has led the national team almost from the very beginning. I was a swimming coach: one of my athletes, Roberto Merlini (now technician ed), pushed me to prepare him for open water, until he won an Italian title he told himself a couple of years ago in an interview with the specialized site Nuoto.com. So he was next to him to Martina Grimaldi Olympic bronze in London in 2012 and next to Rachele Bruni silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. On the other hand, there was no time last summer when Gregorio Paltrinieri in Tokyo took the bronze in the 10 km (after the silver in the pool in the 800 meters): a year and a half after Giuliani took over Stefano Rubaudo, in turn a former high-level cross-country skier and a pupil of the former coach.

Would that have changed if I had won 10 or 20 more medals? Giuliani wonders in the post, would that change if I received another worldwide recognition? No, I do not think so. But the important thing is to have the strength to restart, to have a job, whatever it is, and to do it in the best possible way. But above all, keep the values, continue to study, continue to explore and face the difficulties that life inevitably presents to us. My family taught me this. And therefore, nWaiting for this life to make me meet further opportunities that test my skills and enhance my skills in both sports and organization, we go on. But if this does not happen, in these years, I plan to become just as good at cleaning pools as I have been as a CT. Good day to all friends.

The post in a few hours has received hundreds of likes and comments, including that of Giovanni Franceschi, former blue swimmer winner of two European gold medals (200 and 400 mixed) and a world bronze medal (200 mixed) in the Eighties. The former coach has received many messages of solidarity and congratulations for the sporting results and for humility and dignity that transpires from his words. Massimo Giuliani, even in the face of so much affection and solidarity, still avoided making controversy: I’m not starving and I don’t live on the street, I’m in the house my parents left me – he explained to the Gazzetta dello Sport -. I just wanted to bring my case to general attention, which also that of thousands of other Italians, old and young, with skills that are not valued. our country system that does not work, that does not value the studies and excellence that is found at home. The “brains” have to go abroad. People have to be evaluated for their abilities. Speech that is valid for recent graduates, but also for those like me who are no longer so young. I am 62 years old, I spent 27 in the Federation, which was my family, also because I soon lost my parents, first my mother and then my father. I have found many friends, it has been a constant point of reference. In my career as a coach I have been in 36 countries around the world for at least a week. I studied, I studied a lot, and the results of my studies were in a 25 meter long library. Here, I would like these skills, which are not only technical, could still be useful to sport. But not only that, since I was councilor for 10 years and mayor for 5 in Piombino, for 3 vice president of the Province of Livorno, for 3 responsible for the Environment Commission of the regional ANCI. I am secretary of the European Technical Commission of Open Water Swimming, a beautiful role, but I would like to do a job, not a volunteer ….