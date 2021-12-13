“The important thing was the 3 points. We have to impose our game at all times”

David Zima spoke to the microphones of Turin Channel at the end of the match against Bologna. These are the words of the grenade defender: “I feel good, the finish was tense but I’m happy that we managed to bring home the 3 points. We had good football in the first half, in the second we should have been faster and more dynamic but the important thing was the 3 points. I really like starting a starter, you have to be focused from the start and you can’t afford to make a mistake. It’s not easy but I like to play to improve personally and help the team improve. At the end of the game we congratulated each other and said that the most important thing was the 3 points. “

On the difference in performance between home and away: “I don’t think the games have been so different but at home we have our fans pushing us and I think it’s normal that we score more. We also do well on the road but sometimes it happens that when they concede a goal the situation changes, and in this we have to improve to impose our game in every moment of the match.“.

Where the team should grow: “It’s not easy to say, but I think the most important thing is to stay focused throughout the match, this applies to the team but also to me. “

On how it is in Turin: “I live alone, I like to live in the center, there are beautiful places, I really like living here, I have no intention of moving from other parts of the city. I train, take a walk near home and sometimes I go shopping but my job is to be a footballer and I have to be at the top. “

Sul Toro and his fans: “In the Czech Republic there were few teams to have a support like that of Toro, I am very happy that the mentality in Turin is like this. I love it when the fans are so warm with this mentality. Unfortunately, with the stadiums closed due to Covid, there was silence, you could only hear the mistery and nothing else and this could make you nervous during the match “.