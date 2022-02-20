The imposing contract that Barcelona put Haaland on the table came to light

2022-02-19

If yesterday afternoon sports daily leaked the salary promised by the Barcelona to Erling Haland to sign for the club, this Saturday the aforementioned medium reveals the contract offered by the entity to the player.

This month of March will be decisive to know where the Norwegian will play next season. clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City they also tempt the striker. Nor is it ruled out that he will play his last year in the Borussia Dortmund.

The City might have a slight edge in convincing Halandbecause his father wore the ‘Sky Blues’ shirt during his time as a footballer, without mentioning that Guardiola wants a real ‘killer’.

Knowing of the tough competition he will have to get the ‘yes’ of Haland, Barça has been preparing its offer for weeks and a meeting between laporta and Mino Raiolayoung star agent.