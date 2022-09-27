The imposing physical change of Natalie Portman for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

in the last few months Chris Hemsworth (38) has been in the news for the physical level he has reached at a stage of his career in which he is facing roles that have demanded the maximum from him. Much commented have been the images that she has been sharing throughout all this time on the filming of Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment that stars his character independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which will hit the big screen on July 8.

If there have been two fundamental people in his preparation, they are none other than his personal trainer, Luke Zocchiand his double for the action scenes, bobby holland, who have been very much on top of their evolution. Both share confidences and training with the Australian actor, and are a fundamental support for him to achieve his training goals.

“Chris told us that for the next Thor he wanted the stronger and healthier version of the character. He wanted to take it to the next level, and Chris takes it very, very seriously,” Holland explained at the time. And the results are there, they are more than evident.

However, after the premiere of the official trailer for the film, it has been his partner Natalie Portman the one that has surprised everyone with its physique. The actress, who rose to fame in 1994 thanks to Leon the professionalwhich reached unsuspected heights of success thanks to starwars and who triumphed at the Oscars with Black Swan (2010), has reached an enviable level at 40 years of age.

Enlarge The actress shows an enviable physique. Marvel

Her role as Jane Foster to date in the Thor saga had never required the physical transformation that has been necessary for the fourth installment. And it is that, after seeing the first images, the actress shows off having some mighty arms that they have nothing to envy, saving the distances, to those of Chris Hemsworth.

Enlarge Natalie Portman, rising to the occasion. Marvel

Evidently, the appearance of Christian bale, who acts as a villain in the new film, although in his case he has us so used to his incredible radical changes that he has ceased to be news. But Natalie Portman is another story.