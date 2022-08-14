The ‘impossible’ lingerie that Hailey Bieber wore in a photo shoot

haley bieber starred in the new advertising campaign for the collection of El Secreto de Victoria that presents new lingerie designs for all body types.

The celebrity shot a photoshoot dressed in various garments from the collection and shared some shots on Instagram.

One of the looks consisted of a bra push up with aqua green lace, with thin straps and interwoven laces in the cups. She added a high-waisted bikini from the same fabric.

For another photo, she dressed in an ensemble of purple satin fabric, with a high-top bra and bikini with laces tied over the belly.

Swimsuits were also added to the collection, and of course Bieber modeled them by the poolside.

One of them was a micro bikini blue with draped details on the front and fine laces; the second outfit was a lavender set with a bikini of sorts thong and sports style bra, with little fullness and criss-cross back.

The last item was a Body suit black satin with a sheer lace panel over the tummy and cutouts down the sides.

Something common to all the shots was her natural beauty, since, without losing her glamour, she wore makeup in natural tones, while her chocolate-colored hair with blonde highlights was shown in straight locks with a parting in the middle.

In the caption he revealed that the photographic work was done in the mansion he shares with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

After sharing the photos, the model received more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments from her fans and friends who were impressed by her beauty; Emily Ratajkowski Y Kylie Jenner they also wrote their comments with heart emojis.

This is one of the many jobs that Hailey keeps busy. She a few days ago she collaborated with the magazine fashion to appear on the cover of the September issue alongside the singer Lil Nas X.

On the 12th of that month, the magazine celebrates its 150th anniversary as one of the best and most important fashion magazines.

She has also been working on her beauty brand Rhode and as a partner with luxury brands, including Saint Laurent.

A few days ago, the model and her husband traveled to Norway for a concert that Justin would give. Between the rest days between the presentation and the rest of the dates in Europethe couple took days off to tour the Nordic country.

The singer turned to his social networks to share details of a romantic boat ride along the Norwegian coast, after which they both walked through the mountainous areas meeting wild animals.

Hailey accompanied Justin Bieber to the first presentations of his tour after being diagnosed with the hunt syndrome, same that caused a paralysis in the face a couple of months ago.

