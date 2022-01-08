The impossible mission of screening in schools

SASSARI. A real “mission impossible” that the president of the Region, Christian Solinas, entrusted Wednesday night to the newly appointed directors of the Sardinian local health authorities: to set up in a few hours “a screening campaign aimed at the student population, by means of adequate tests for high specificity and sensitivity “. When do you want it, President? », One might ask. The ordinance establishes that the campaign is “to be carried out in the days preceding the regular resumption of educational activities”. So before Monday 10. Stuff that not even Tom Cruise in top form would be able to do. In fact, it is difficult to think that between now and Monday it will be possible to carry out a screening on Sardinian students, a population of 192 thousand people. The risk is that, upon returning from vacation, positive students enter the classroom (without being tested) already in the first days. “We are working on the organization,” says, laconic, the councilor for health, Mario Nieddu.

The order is quite mandatory, but enforcing it is not easy. The general manager of the ASL of Cagliari, Marcello Tidore, refers to today for more details: «We are defining some organizational aspects. We await the outcome of the crisis unit called for tomorrow (today for the reader, ed) “.

“We are reorganizing – he says instead Antonio Maria Soru, in charge of Cor.Sa, the regional operations center which represents the “instrument of technical coordination and constant mapping of the resources of the regional assistance network to counter the spread of Covid” – We must evaluate the logistical aspects and the involvement of personnel, in particular that of the prevention departments “.

Times? “We will try to comply as soon as possible with the order of the president -. In some municipalities, thanks to the availability of the mayors, it will be possible to start screening students before returning to class. Then we will try to expand all the necessary activity, after a review of the organizational aspects ».

All this while the pandemic is grinding records of infections every day, the hospitals are again under pressure and the vaccination campaign continues: «There is great pressure on the whole system – says Soru -, these are numbers that are difficult to govern and manage. in a few days we have seen the numbers of positives almost triple. We have even reached 40 thousand swabs, and everyone is also involved in vaccination activities ».

The head of Cor.Sa is not unbalanced when asked if it would not have been more appropriate to postpone the reopening of schools for another week: “These are decisions that are up to the Government, the ministry, even if the Regions can take decisions more restrictive in case of need “.

The regional health care will ask for help from health with the stars: «We hope that the army teams that had made themselves available thanks to the intervention of Commissioner Figliuolo can lend a hand. We have heard the commanders who have made proposals. We are evaluating. We obviously count on the Anci and on the availability of the mayors ».

Soru renews his invitation to citizens: «Acts of individual responsibility are indispensable. We have not yet seen the effects of the New Year ».

On the other hand, those who have doubts about the feasibility of the provisions of the ordinance clearly express them is the Coordination of the presidents of the club and school councils: «The ordinance accepts, even if only in part, the proposals we have formulated. We hope that the Ats (which actually no longer exists, ed), despite the declared difficulties, is able to carry out screening for the entire school population and therefore the two days of closure are effectively used for the deliberate purposes and not to extend the Christmas holidays by two days “. The coordination hopes «that any problems that may arise will not be unloaded on the mayors and school managers. This coordination will give the maximum collaboration where necessary to make the screening activity as easy as possible ».