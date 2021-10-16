The Imposter Syndrome. If we think we don’t know

We publish a contribution that appeared on Ticino7, attached on Saturday to laRegione

William Shakespeare wrote that ‘the wise know he is stupid, it is the stupid who thinks he is wise’. A phrase often thought of by many and which, like many other aphorisms, conceals a profound truth. Unfortunately, behind this sad equation there is a paradoxical situation experienced by a part of the population, prepared and competent but who thinks they are not. On the contrary, as the great playwright argued, she finds herself thinking stupid without being one. But what is it about? And do you feel involved in some way?

Who hasn’t had that or that schoolmate who, while taking excellent notes, always belittled the company without taking any credit for it? Maybe he closed the conversation by saying “I was lucky” or “they were easy questions, so I got a good grade”. Friends usually think it is false modesty, but things are much more complex. When they enter the world of work, the rhetorical questions and statements they pose to themselves are even heavier. They range from “who do you think you are?” to “if you can do it, then anyone can do it”. Offensive phrases, not to be said even to the worst enemy. In this case, alas, the enemy is the person himself. Behind this phenomenon lies a disorder known as la Imposter Syndrome.

Inadequate? Maybe not

This syndrome is neither a psychic pathology nor a disease. Rather, it is a psychological state and any person can be subjected to it in the course of his life, especially in the work-professional path. According to a study published in Journal of Behavioral Science, 70% of the world population would question the legitimacy of its successes at least once in their life. This behavior was first described in 1978 by Georgia State University psychologists, Dr. Pauline R. Clance and Suzanne A. Imens. The researchers found the phenomenon in a group of professional and pre-professional women. It involved 150 successful people from different regions, institutes and academic disciplines. They all had in common not being aware of their personal aptitudes, deserving success and being competent in their field of work. Thanks to this result – and to other previous research on gender-based differential attribution theories – the authors hypothesized that imposter syndrome basically affects female subjects. Clance and Imens hypothesized that there could be a relationship with internalized social expectations: in a nutshell, in a historical moment in which women were considered less capable, professionals who experienced some success in their work environment perceived it as false or the result of chance, and not linked to concrete own merits.

In 2018, a study also conducted in the United States by researcher Rebecca Badawy showed that it is men who suffer the most. For these, social pressure would always make them feel inadequate if they do not achieve the results they expected. However, Badawy’s studies focus on university students, but only more accurate studies targeting a more adult population could confirm this hypothesis.

Do you recognize yourself?

What unites men and women are personality traits similar to the “impostor” or “impostrice” of the moment. In Valerie Young’s book The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women – literally, women’s secret thoughts of

success; in Italian appeared in 2012 with the title You are worth more than you think – the writer reports 5 main types of people (in his case women) who suffer from Imposter Syndrome. Here they are summarized briefly:

– The experts

They need to know any information before starting a project and are constantly looking for new certifications or training to improve their skills. If they don’t meet all the criteria of an ad, they will never submit their application. At school they were always hesitant to ask questions in class and at work they often don’t speak during a meeting for fear of appearing incompetent.

– The soloists

They feel they have to do their homework on their own. If they need to ask co-workers for help, then they think they are a failure or an imposter.

– Natural genes

People used to getting results without effort, but when they have to strive to reach a goal then they start to feel not good enough.

– Superwomen and supermen

Professionals who work harder than their peers to prove they are not impostors. They feel the need to be successful in all aspects of life (at work, with family, with friends) and may feel stressed when they are not accomplishing something.

– The perfectionists

They have extremely high expectations for themselves, and even if they reach their goals almost 100%, they will always feel like a failure. Every little mistake will make them question their competence.

If we think again of our colleague “impostor” we also see how these types often intertwine. That is, who is a perfectionist is often a “superman” or a “superwoman”, a “natural genius” or an “expert”. Reading them, however, comes the anxiety in imagining to sustain an inhuman level of need for oneself. We are human, imperfect by definition or at best perfectly imperfect. And it is precisely on this point, perfectionism, that Roberto Corradi, psychotherapist and psychologist at the Ticino Operative Network, insists. Corradi states that demanding that you want to be perfect is a cognitive distortion. It is on this type of distortion that we need to intervene. Paradoxically, it is precisely individuals of high performance in all respects who are the most affected.

Loading... Advertisements

It is not up to me

Tina Fey, Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks or Serena Williams are among the famous people who have suffered or suffer from this disorder. Corradi before explaining what the main causes of this psychological problem are, clarifies that everything is linked to another fundamental concept in psychology: locus of control. The latter refers to a person’s beliefs about what determines his success in a given business and, more generally, throughout his life. In fact, people may have a tendency to attribute successes or failures to internal or external factors. This trend is defined in childhood and parents play a fundamental role. If, for example, mum and dad insist above all on the commitment, effort, preparation of their children, it is possible that when this insistence is exaggerated as adults we will tend to attribute the cause of our successes to ourselves. If, on the other hand, we have a parent who focuses mainly on giving credit or blame to external causes – for example with statements such as “it’s all the teacher’s fault” – then the person will tend to blame external factors. In summary, when we find ourselves growing up in an environment where we are too often reminded of commitment, we are likely to suffer from this problem in the future. Obviously this is a distorted perception of oneself. Corradi confirms: “The reasons are always traced back to educational issues. Often the problem is linked to a self-esteem discourse, but it is rather an educational discourse ”. And he explains: “Having low self-esteem often means that the subject had little attention in early childhood with respect to his basic needs. This causes a distrust of his expectations and consequently also a sense of inadequacy, as if there was always something wrong. A sort of discordant note in the background, which we always hear but without knowing why ”.



Image inspired by the “Rorschach Test”.

Self sabotaging is useless

Corradi continues by introducing psychological tests such as the Rorschach personality test, created just a hundred years ago, in 1921, by Hermann Rorschach (vice president of the Swiss Society of Psychoanalysis) through which he highlighted how it was and still is difficult to work on a certain type of self-esteem. According to the psychologist of the Operational Network center “once one has achieved a certain type of self-esteem, one keeps it. But luckily, things are a little brighter. You can work on self-efficacy, the ability to know how to do things: that is, to be effective in the various fields of life ”. The problem however is that those who suffer from the Imposter Syndrome compensates disproportionately and therefore it is necessary to intervene on thoughts and ideas. Returning to perfection, Corradi says: “If we take a person who thinks he must be perfect, the reflection must be traced back to questions such as ‘can one be perfect?’ or ‘what do others think if I am not perfect?’. The work must be done on what the ideas are. It is necessary to extrapolate the basic dysfunctional thoughts and transform them into something else “. Corradi concludes by pointing out that it is not always easy to show the patient that there is a distortion of reality. And that it is useful to reflect on life experiences and enhance the relational aspects. In fact, if we think about it, there are few work and social areas in which genius combined with perfectionism is the only weapon to give concreteness and success to one’s work. Without the relational aspects it is difficult for this to happen.

Ask for help, and give it

However, if you are reading and identifying yourself or just want to give advice to your dear friend or workaholic colleague, it is good to know a couple of things. It appears that this disorder can lead to self-sabotage, procrastination and extremely high levels of anxiety. It is detrimental to our efficiency and especially to our happiness. And also of those around us. So, as the psychologist Simona Carniato advises, it is useful to remind ourselves and to remind colleagues and friends that it is necessary to learn to face the fear of success and / or failure. In the case of people close to us, it is important that they know that they can confide in their doubts or their emotions regarding how they experience dissatisfaction. Who knows if Albert Einstein – who claimed that “the exaggerated esteem in which my life’s job is held makes me feel very bad” – perhaps lacked a good friend ready to pat him on the shoulder. And to tell him: “Friend, don’t worry. You are simply perfect and perfectly imperfect ”. Well, yes, maybe it should be granted to him.