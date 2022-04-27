The impostor syndrome explained through pop culture

The term “impostor syndrome” has entered common parlance for a few years. What exactly does it correspond to?

In fact, it dates back to the 1970s, when psychologists studied and interviewed a hundred women who exercised prestigious professions. The impostor syndrome mainly applies to the professional field. It is not a disease, but a form of disorder related to low self-esteem and a sense of failure, with a background of depression. People who have it feel like they don’t deserve the job or degree for which they are recognized.

It is a mixture of anxiety and lack of self-confidence that causes a sense of imposture, and leads them to deny the rightness and merit of their success. They tell themselves that at some point, the others will realize that they are not who they thought they were. Their great fear is to be “unmasked”. They find it difficult to accept the notions of success and failure. They are often perfectionists and would like to always do better, even if it means exhausting themselves at work and ending up in burnout.

Reminds me of Reese Witherspoon’s character in Revenge of a Blonde…

Yes it’s right ! She is a gifted student and the impostor syndrome often affects self-taught people and high intellectual potential. They understand very quickly and complete tasks without much effort. As a result, they doubt their quality. They reject any recognition of their work and success. They attribute them to luck, to outside knowledge, to the piston… They have the impression of fooling others, but it’s delusional.

A Blonde’s Revenge is a good example, because the syndrome affects women much more. In reality, it manifests itself above all among minorities. In Western countries, white men from good families are generally less affected.

Can this syndrome also manifest itself in love stories?

I associate it more with work. In love, it will manifest itself differently, through an unjustified feeling of insecurity. These are people who are victims of an anxious or ambivalent attachment, and who have a very strong need for connection and recognition. It can also manifest itself in someone who has a very nice physique and who will think that he is not liked for his intelligence and his personality. These people have so little self-confidence that they will sabotage themselves. They feel like they don’t measure up, so they will organize themselves not to be and check their beliefs.

It’s interesting to evoke it in the context of romantic relationships, because romantic comedies play on the lever of imposture. I am thinking in particular of The Heartbreaker, where it is real. Romain Duris lies about his identity and must derail Vanessa Paradis’ relationship. Similarly, many characters are built around lying. It sets up the dramatic irony.

Emma Watson, Kate Winslet, Rachel Zegler… Many actresses have admitted to suffering from impostor syndrome. Why does this phenomenon particularly affect this profession?

There are several explanations. Already, the question of self-image is very present in this sector. When you are such a celebrity, it is very difficult to make the distinction between your person and the image that you send back to others. And there may be some lag between the two. They may have the impression of being in a trickery, because they are both in a superiority complex and they also have a huge need for recognition. You don’t become an actor if you don’t have a little problem with your self-esteem. You put yourself forward, you want others to look at you… It’s special. In a sense, you’re confident enough to show off, but at the same time, not confident enough to need to.

The #MeToo movement has shown that these professions are also very affected by sexual harassment, even rape. It can play. Actresses may feel reduced to an object, have the feeling of being adored and recognized because of their physique, or wonder about the reasons for their presence in the casting. It’s very simplistic and it creates complexes. What is interesting is that the impostor syndrome does not disappear with recognition. You can have all the Oscars in the world, if you think you don’t deserve them, you will remain in this deep insecurity.

According to Journal of Behavioral Science, 70% of people in the world are affected by this syndrome at some point in their lives. It is therefore a very widespread phenomenon, but which is ultimately not very represented in pop culture…

It is little represented, because it is based on a feeling. It speaks of our narcissistic mechanisms which are sabotaged from within, of our feeling of legitimacy… It’s difficult to transpose it to the screen and to put images on it. The novel would be a better way to talk about it, because it allows us to access the psychology of the character and his interior. From a dramaturgical point of view, it is more complicated. A character’s actions cannot be motivated solely by this syndrome. For example, we can talk about this phenomenon through the fear of succeeding, and find it in characters who fall. Batman can be an example of his inability to love and live a love story. He assumes the fact of being a vigilante, but does not give himself the right to succeed in other areas.

Are other characters representative of this syndrome?

Cinderella! She is a beautiful, intelligent and generous young woman, but her self-esteem is undermined daily by her stepmother. She is in a perverse and toxic system that permanently puts her in a situation of failure. But, one day, the fairy godmother allows her to appear as a princess. In reality, she already has all the characteristics: she has the beauty, intelligence and finesse of this rank. The godmother simply gives her outward recognition and shows her who she really is. She unleashes her potential. But Cinderella doesn’t want to believe it, she thinks she’s a fraud. For her, everything stops at midnight. When the prince looks for the owner of the vair slipper, she does not dare to come forward because she thinks she is not good enough.

Besides, we do not know how she feels in the castle, after her marriage. I imagine she feels like she’s out of step, like Grace Kelly could be. It must be very difficult to find your place in this society, with these labels. We find the same idea in Pretty Womanwhich is clearly a modern view of Cinderella. She has a real low self-esteem, linked to her professional situation. She fails to recognize the fact that she can be truly loved.

What are the causes ?

One of them has to do with our relationship with our parents and the way they raised us. There must be sufficient emotional security for the child to face the failures and the successes of life. This is what happened to the Williams sisters and we can see it in The Williams Method. The father did the job well on this level – even if we can question him on other points. Thanks to him, they are sure of themselves and of their abilities. They think they can be the best in their discipline. Parents must secure their children so that they become independent, but a happy medium must be found.

They must show them that they are the eighth wonder of the world, but at the same time offer them the lucidity so that they understand that they are not. It’s complex. Do not enter the: “You are awesome”, “You are nothing”, because it can create insecurities. They must not educate them “the hard way”, nor like kings. If they are too complacent with them, they will think that everything is due to them. For them to be in a sufficiently reassuring situation, they must act like the godmother in Cinderella : show them their abilities, and then leave them to their own devices.

Is this syndrome innate or does it develop over the course of our lives and our experiences?

We build it. It may depend on our relationship with our parents, the school system or sports activities. Their ways of operating will generate different trusts. For example, in sport, you constantly put your title on the line, so you learn to have confidence in yourself, even in defeat. It is something that is being built, but we also know that minorities are more affected by this phenomenon.

You don’t choose to be born a woman or of such an origin, so when you find yourself in a minority in a country, you will more easily inherit this syndrome and have to deconstruct it. It’s a limiting belief that puts a glass ceiling over your head and makes you feel like you can’t assert yourself for who you are. That’s why we are so touched by these biopics that tell us the story of people who have done great things despite their origins.

Are Luke Skywalker’s neuroses related to this syndrome?

He does not really ask himself the question of whether he is the chosen one. I don’t really feel that he is affected by this feeling of imposture.

But this question is central to Harry Potter! He can’t believe he really is the chosen one…

Yes, this is a good example of impostor syndrome. He doesn’t understand what is happening to him. He’s the chosen one, but that seems weird to him. What’s interesting about him is that he has a very strong shadow side, because he’s Voldemort’s horcrux. He assumes his part as a sorcerer, but not his power. In general, the characters who are assigned the role of “chosen one” do not believe in it, like Frodo. They constantly ask themselves: “Why me ?”. They tell themselves they can’t do it, they’re not good enough, etc. They are orphan characters and their emotional security has not been well built. At Harry Potter, it’s a disaster. His uncle and his aunt ostracized him, he was mistreated… So, of course, when they tell him he’s chosen, he finds it hard to believe. He was always told how bad he was. In addition, he is profoundly gifted. Magic tricks don’t require him to work hard, he’s just strong. So he constantly questions himself.

There is a big job of recognition and self-love to be done. You have to identify the feeling of imposture when it arises and express your emotions. Then, it is necessary to accept its qualities and its defects. You also have to know the difference between impostor syndrome and humility. Doubt is necessary to progress in life. On the other hand, we must not always doubt the fact that others wish us well for no reason. You don’t have to question everything. One of the most effective tools is the adoption of a benevolent look at oneself and at the other. You have to be gentle and accept being afraid, making mistakes, being judged, disappointing, failing and succeeding. We must stop being tyrannical with ourselves and accept compliments.

Emma Scali is a psychoanalyst, actress, director and co-author of Season. The series review.