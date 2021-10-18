The impostor that I carry inside – ilLibraio.it

I don’t deserve it. I’m not enough. I’m worth a lot less than they think. If you’ve ever experienced the feeling of having “cheated“Someone, having sold skills and competences that you do not think you possess, having cheated to reach a goal, then you may suffer from impostor syndrome. Of course, we are not talking about an isolated case, but about one condition of constant devaluation, an overwhelming conviction of always feeling deficient, less and less than others.

The phenomenon – which seems to have been identified in 1978 by two American scholars, Pauline Rose Clance And Suzanne Imes – it can concern everyone, in different fields and at different levels, but it seems to involve specifically the women. In the last period we are talking about it more and more, and many public figures are sharing their experience: in an interview with Vanity Fair Emma Watson she admitted that she is uncomfortable receiving praise because she feels like an imposter, and so are actresses Rénee Zellweger And Kate Winslet they said they had similar feelings.

Moving from the field of entertainment to that of politics, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, spoke about his insecurity, admitting that he felt a lack of confidence in his professional abilities. Like her, too Michelle Obama confessed to British students at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School: “It never goes away, the feeling of not having to be taken seriously. I want to share it with you because we all have doubts about our abilities, our power and what this power is ”.

According to Valerie Young, author of books such as Secret Thoughts of Successful Women And You are worth more than you think (Corbaccio, translation by Anna Talò), the impostor syndrome is particularly widespread among people who hold high levels, but also between minority groups, creatives and students. It manifests itself throughout the period of study, and then continues in the world of work, where women tend to find their performance worse than it is objectively, while, on the contrary, men often judge their own as better.

But what exactly does the impostor syndrome entail? And by what factors is it triggered? Anxiety, panic attacks, up to the demonstrations psychosomatic, can be the most extreme consequences; but also believe that you are not up to it, the certainty that your success is due to luck and that someday your lack of ability will be unmasked in front of everyone, it is a rather thought exhausting And disabling. It is not known exactly what causes it, but the pressures of the perfectionism, the social expectations ever increasing and the fear of failure they certainly play a considerable role.

The content creator, speaker and radio host talks about it extensively in a new publication for Vallardi Florencia Di Stefano-Abichain (known on Instagram as Florenciafacose) than with his own I thought it was me … but it’s the impostor syndrome analyzes this phenomenon in detail, starting from his personal history and specifying, first of all, that it is not a “disease”, but a “mindset“Or even a”predisposition of the human soul“.

Exploring in her book, among other things, why this condition often affects women more than men, the author concludes her volume by providing a series of tricks to try to manage it: bite your tongue, laugh about it, enjoy what you have, detox from social media, seize the opportunities e surround yourself with positive people.

Even in France the topic must be hot, so much so that the journalist Elisabeth Cadoche and the psychotherapist Anne de Montarlot they wrote about it in the book What if they find out about me?, published in Italy by Longanesi, with a preface by Ester Viola. The guide in question explains what it is and how to fight chronic lack of self-esteem, focusing on women, whose lack of self-confidence seems to stem mainly from less economic success.

But the sphere of work it is certainly not the only one in which the trap of the impostor is manifested: from sex at personal relationships, every area of ​​existence is at risk of continuous acts of self-sabotage.

Someone will say that this “impostor syndrome” it’s just a word, not a medical diagnosis, but trying to fix it in a specific term is an attempt to locate a structural problem, paying attention to the undervalued or excluded – who are the most exposed to this type of dynamics. Dynamics that are meant for self-feed, creating a short circuit which condemns those on the margins of not having the strength and confidence necessary to emancipate themselves.

After all, it is difficult to re-emerge frominsidious swamp of fear of not being up to par, for this reason often the books on the subject are not only posed as popular texts, but also as a kind manuals for those who need help.

Among those with a more explicit vocation “self help” there is The deceptive fear of not being up to par (Ponte alle Grazie) by Roberta Milanese, in which the doctor talks about cases of intervention in the context of Brief Strategic Psychotherapy and provides various recommendations collected under a single, essential postulate: “Self-esteem is not inherited, it is built“.

In conclusion you can’t like everyone, and since the impostor syndrome is dictated by a low self-esteem, from a fear of the judgment of others, as well as from a failure to introject success – which leads to personal devaluation – certainly the most important work to be done to overcome it, in addition to small daily practices, is a therapeutic path.

Maybe you can never silence that inner voice who keeps repeating to us how inadequate we are, but at least we can try to transform it into a useful ally, which gives us the push to flourish and to move forward, with the tolerance of accept even falls and failures.