The impotence face of a Venezuelan expelled from the US

Posted at 22:22 ET (02:22 GMT) Monday, October 24, 2022

The impotence face of a Venezuelan expelled from the US playing



1:53

Posted at 21:58 ET (01:58 GMT) Monday, October 24, 2022

Migrant apprehensions on the US border are on the rise.


1:29

Posted at 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT) Sunday, October 23, 2022

Venezuelan dilemma: follow the US or stay in Mexico


4:00

Posted at 22:10 ET (02:10 GMT) Friday, October 21, 2022

22 migrants abandoned in trailer of a truck in Texas


1:01

Posted at 21:51 ET (01:51 GMT) Friday, October 21, 2022

64 Haitians abandoned on desert island in Puerto Rico


0:44

Posted at 22:55 ET (02:55 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Venezuelans in limbo: the voices of migrants expelled from the US


1:18

Posted at 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants are stranded in Antioquia


3:12

Posted at 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Migrant bodies remain in refrigerated container


0:50

Posted at 18:55 ET (22:55 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

Migrants work to rebuild Florida after Ian


4:19

Posted at 13:43 ET (17:43 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Texas government sends more buses with migrants to Washington


2:13

