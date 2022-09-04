The impressive diet with which Ana de Armas stays in shape eating everything

From the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) they recall that there are regimens that lack scientific support and often resort to “miraculous and dangerous” decisions

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 04, 2022 11:54 a.m.

get to diet It can lead to health problems if not done with supervision. There are regimens that promise to lose a lot of weight in a short time, being unsustainable in the long term and causing a rebound effect, and which, furthermore, lack scientific support and often resort to “miraculous and dangerous” decisions. This is confirmed by the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO), which has launched its ninth edition of the classification of the most and least indicated diets to take care of the line.

The European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) has launched its ninth edition of the classification of the most and least indicated diets to take care of the figure, as well Among the worst diets, he points out the Keto diet or the patch dietwhile among the five healthiest he lists the flexitarian diet or real food.

Experts remind that less healthy diets are sensational and very restrictive, they promise to lose a lot of weight in a short time, being unsustainable in the long term. In addition, they lack scientific support and often resort to “miraculous and dangerous” decisions.

Among those recommended is psychonutrition or no diet, which is the one followed by the former model Heidi Klum and the actress Ana de Armas. It deals with the relationship that people have with food, their behaviors, such as eating out of anxiety or their emotional bond with certain types of food in certain situations or moods. In other words, it is about learning to eat without extreme restrictions, that is why it does not rule out any food group, prioritize vegetables, fruits, legumes, meat, fish, flour and whole grainsgood fats rich in antioxidants and does not rule out indulging in less nutritional quality or occasionally processed.

Thus, the Spanish Ana de Armas is one of the actresses who follows this non-diet to maintain her figure.

Here we would include compulsive eating, binge eating, anxiety about food, rejection of the body, chronic diets… and other difficulties related to food and our body. To carry it out, it is best to contact an expert nutritionist.

With information from the Provinces.