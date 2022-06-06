The impressive glam rock look of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards – Revista Para Ti

The actress and singer was applauded not only for her outfit but also for the awards she received.

Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless during his time on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the awards ceremony dedicated to the most outstanding of the television and film industry.

The actress and singer wore a shawl collar top leather vest, wide neckline and a closure in the middle. Also, she combined it with a long black skirt, silver accessories and loose hair with some natural waves.

the couple of Ben Affleck he won Best Song award for “On My Way”from the soundtrack of his film with Owen Wilson and Maluma, “Marry me”.

J.Lo receiving her award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

As if that weren’t enough, Jennifer Lopez was recognized by MTV with the special prize “Generation Award” for his 25-year career in the industry, the same award received in other editions by Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler and Tom Cruise, among others.

Jennifer Lopez and her award