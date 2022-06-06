The impressive glam rock look of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards – Revista Para Ti
Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless during his time on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the awards ceremony dedicated to the most outstanding of the television and film industry.
The actress and singer wore a shawl collar top leather vest, wide neckline and a closure in the middle. Also, she combined it with a long black skirt, silver accessories and loose hair with some natural waves.
the couple of Ben Affleck he won Best Song award for “On My Way”from the soundtrack of his film with Owen Wilson and Maluma, “Marry me”.
As if that weren’t enough, Jennifer Lopez was recognized by MTV with the special prize “Generation Award” for his 25-year career in the industry, the same award received in other editions by Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler and Tom Cruise, among others.
