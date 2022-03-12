The impressive moment in which a Ukrainian missile destroys a Russian military helicopter – Prensa Libre

“ This is how Russian occupiers die . This time by helicopter! Glory to Ukraine and its defenders!” Was what the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian ministry published.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published a video on its social networks on March 5, showing the exact moment when a missile deployed by the Ukrainian military shoots down a helicopter of the Russian army that was flying.

The helicopter, which experts say is a Mil MI-24 model, at the time of being hit by the missile, loses control as it begins to cover itself with firehitting the ground and generating an explosion in a vacant area.

This type of helicopter is one of the most lethal weapons in terms of military vehicles, since they can measure up to 6.5 meters tall and weigh more than 8 thousand 500 kilogramsin addition to having different weapons such as machine guns, cannons and anchor points that allow rockets, bombs or missiles to be detonated.

The weaponry the Ukrainians used to bring down the Russian vehicle is presumed to have been a Stinger missile, characterized by its extreme precision and effectiveness in shooting down aerial vehicles that are moving at a low altitude.

#stoprussia ⚔️ Так гинуть російські окупанти. Цього разу у вертольоті! Слава Україні та її захисникам! Разом до перемоги! 🇺🇦@GeneralStaffUA pic.twitter.com/raFOepF06P — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 5, 2022

On February 26, the Ministry of Defense in Berlin, Germany, authorized the shipment of a thousand anti-tank weapons and 500 air defense missiles brand “Stinger” for Ukraine as part of their support.

On March 3, the United States government approved the shipment of these missiles in support of Ukraineand thus contain the advance of the Russian military army.

These missiles use an infrared system that allows the vehicle to be located from the heat produced by the engine. They can weigh more than 15 kilograms and the projectiles 10 kilograms, so two soldiers are needed to fire.

When aiming at a target (which must fly less than 3,000 meters high), the weapon will emit a signal indicating that it has locked onto the target. When you shoot it, the main engine that is in the missile is activated and the journey begins to the marked objective, reaching speeds of up to 2 thousand 40 kilometers per hour.

casualty report

The Ukrainian government claimed on March 10 that they had eliminated more than 12 thousand soldiers of the Russian armyin addition to disabling 49 combat aircraft, 335 tanks, 81 helicopters, 1,105 vehicles and 120 artillery systems.