The impressive physical change of Ana de Armas since her arrival in Hollywood

Nor only age has allowed us to verify how the physique of Anne of Arms. The interpreter, of Cuban origin, has reached a point of physical and mental maturity from which he is making a profit on his adventure in Hollywood. Since her arrival across the pond eight years ago, the actress has shown an impressive evolution.

sport, essential

Over time, Ana de Armas has become a common in gyms and train constantly. The Cuban practices kick boxing and follows a diet with the aim of shaping his figure, according to the role he has to play. If a few months ago we could see her in the latest James Bond, the actress has thoroughly prepared herself for resemble the figure of the unforgettable Marilyn Monroein a Netflix production titled ‘Blonde’.

As the magazine says Women’s HealthAna de Armas started practicing kickboxing before her opportunity in ‘007: No Time to Die’, which will be released in 2021. A sport that allows the actress to work on her coordination, in addition to improving her physical tone. However, for her role as Paloma, a contact of the character played by Daniel Craigbarely had three weeks of preparation, as the media specialized in sports and food tells.

Good nutrition and excellent skin care

According to the magazine, Ana de Armas uses psychonutrition to prevent uncontrolled food intake and that emotions cannot dominate your diet. A regimen based on balanced and healthy products.

Lastly, Women’s Health highlights the fact that the interpreter adds, in addition to diet and exercise, some techniques like yoga. Not only that, but he is used to using on a daily basis skin care productssuch as moisturizers, such as Gua Sha, with the aim of keeping your face healthy.