The impressive sum of money that would pay a nanny in a wealthy neighborhood in the United States

There are families who are looking for extra help to take care of their children and, for this reason, they contact a nanny who meets this need. Through this work modality, the costs, demands and dates are determined.

Regarding money, a few days ago A juicy offer appeared for a nanny in the United States, which has generated endless reactions due to the high amount that the chosen one would receive.

A family from Fisher Island, an expensive area located in Miami-Dade County, in the state of Florida, is looking for a “full-time nanny and etiquette teacher.”

But what has really caught the attention of the offer is the remuneration, since the amount offered is “120,000 dollars a year, plus benefits”, almost 500 million Colombian pesos.

Among the requirements, the anonymous offer asks for a kind person, who likes to work with children and has no less than three years of experience in this work. In addition, you must have “two years of teaching experience in a classroom and a valid driver’s license.”

“The children will be in school most of the day and the role will be mainly in the afternoons,” detailed the inhabitants of Fisher Island.

Although it is not known how many children are to be cared for, the job says that they are looking for someone to be “hired urgently”

Typically, a babysitter’s pay in the United States is by the hour. Photo: Getty Images – Photo: Getty Images/ImageSource

According to the recent announcement, posted on a job portal, the job location is listed in the Miami-Dade zip code 33109, which specifically translates to Fisher Island (population 561).

This part of the United States is one of the richest in the country and, to access it, the use of boats is demanded, since it’s a popular hideout for the rich and famous.’ In fact, important celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Mel Brooks have had some property title in this territory.

To address the monetary issue, the local media miaminewtimes explain what The average wage for a babysitter or nanny in the United States is $18.40 per hour (nearly $70,000 in Colombia). In this sense, the analysis indicates that if a person works full time as a nanny, in the North American country, they could earn 38,272 dollars a year (around 145 million Colombian pesos).

On the other hand, teacher pay in Miami-Dade County Public Schools starts at $47,500 (nearly $180 million) and tops out at $74,182 (280 converted to Colombian currency).

Below is the screenshot of the Indeed employment portal showing the substantial job offer for teacher and nanny in the US:

They are looking for “full time etiquette teacher and babysitter”. – Photo: Screenshot Via Indeed

It is necessary to mention that according to the United States Department of Labor, 30 states, together with the city of Washington, have laws which determine minimum wages higher than the federal one, which is assigned for 7.25 dollars per hour (almost $30,000).

However, there are states in which the amount is less, such as Georgia and Wyoming, in these there is a payment that does not exceed six dollars.

Thus, the consolidated state minimum wage update table in 2022 details the first positions with the highest economic allocations in the United States, including that of the capital.