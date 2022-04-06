The impressive transformation of Leticia Sabater after her last operation

Leticia Sabater She has become the protagonist of the week for her striking physical transformation. The singer confirmed save me deluxe that he had undergone his umpteenth cosmetic operation.

He left those present speechless, but even more so with the surprising explanations that Leticia gave about her most complicated operation.

The striking transformation of Leticia Sabater

Leticia Sabater was more than eight hours in the operating roomin an intervention that cost him some €15,000. The singer explained that, despite the difficulty of this operation, she is very happy. So much so, that she didn’t mind showing how her face had turned out after so many hours in the operating room.

These striking photographs became viral due to Leticia’s disfigured face.

The impressive photography of Leticia Sabater

Leticia Sabater was more than eight hours in the operating roomin an intervention that cost him some €15,000. The singer explained that, despite the difficulty of this operation, she is very happy. So much so, that she didn’t mind showing how her face had turned out after so many hours in the operating room.

These striking photographs became viral due to Leticia’s disfigured face.

Born in Barcelona on June 21, 1966, Leticia Sabater became one of the best-known faces of the 80s. At that time, she was part of the figuration in the program One, two, three… answer again. Later, she appeared as a stewardess during the Vuelta Ciclista a España and in 1989 she became a ‘Hermida girl’ when she was part of In the morningspace presented by Jesús Hermida on TVE.

A few years later, in 1990, Leticia made the leap to stardom when she became the presenter of her first children’s show, Don’t miss it, together with Enrique Simón. A year later, she signed for Telecinco and began one of her most popular periods in the medium: Have breakfast with joy, At noon, joy, Long live the compis, among other programs for the smallest of the house. During this period, Leticia Sabater had not yet undergone any aesthetic intervention, these came later, as she herself has explained quite naturally.

The former contestant survivors, he has also had an operation on his chest. “I have put them in their place, they have left them like those of Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson,” he said after the intervention. Also, she has been on the operating table for a tummy tuck that she flaunts every chance she gets. Even throughout all these years, a facelift has also been performed on the lower part of the face and part of the neck to stretch her skin and achieve a more rejuvenated appearance.

Now, she is immersed in musical projects. A few days ago she revealed to her Instagram followers that she is already preparing her new theme for summer 2022. «For all my fans who are already preparing the new summer song with a Videoclip that is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 23! Get ready to give everything this summer with me! Looking forward to us singing and dancing together! », She explained very excitedly.